League One
PlymouthPlymouth Argyle4Lincoln CityLincoln City3

Plymouth Argyle v Lincoln City

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Plymouth

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Cooper
  • 4Aimson
  • 24OpokuSubstituted forWoodsat 67'minutes
  • 2Watts
  • 8EdwardsBooked at 63mins
  • 15Grant
  • 18FornahBooked at 27minsSubstituted forPereira Camaráat 45'minutes
  • 10Mayor
  • 22LewisSubstituted forReevesat 81'minutes
  • 21EnnisSubstituted forJephcottat 67'minutes
  • 9HardieSubstituted forLolosat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 14Reeves
  • 17Moore
  • 19Lolos
  • 23McCormick
  • 25Woods
  • 28Pereira Camará
  • 31Jephcott

Lincoln City

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Palmer
  • 2Poole
  • 4Montsma
  • 5Jackson
  • 7Edun
  • 20Johnson
  • 10GrantSubstituted forJonesat 86'minutes
  • 18McGrandles
  • 11Scully
  • 9Hopper
  • 27Rogers

Substitutes

  • 6Sanders
  • 8Jones
  • 14Archibald
  • 15Bramall
  • 22Eyoma
  • 30Roughan
  • 31Long
Referee:
Kevin Johnson

Match Stats

Home TeamPlymouthAway TeamLincoln City
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home10
Away15
Shots on Target
Home5
Away8
Corners
Home0
Away6
Fouls
Home15
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Plymouth Argyle 4, Lincoln City 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Plymouth Argyle 4, Lincoln City 3.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Regan Poole (Lincoln City).

  4. Post update

    Sam Woods (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Anthony Scully (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Danny Mayor (Plymouth Argyle).

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Plymouth Argyle 4, Lincoln City 3. Joe Edwards (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Panutche Camará.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Regan Poole (Lincoln City) header from very close range is just a bit too high. Assisted by James Jones with a cross following a corner.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Lincoln City. Conceded by Will Aimson.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Danny Mayor (Plymouth Argyle).

  11. Post update

    Regan Poole (Lincoln City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Danny Mayor (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Klaidi Lolos.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Morgan Rogers (Lincoln City).

  14. Post update

    Ben Reeves (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Brennan Johnson (Lincoln City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Anthony Scully.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Lincoln City. James Jones replaces Jorge Grant because of an injury.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Ben Reeves replaces Adam Lewis.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Klaidi Lolos replaces Ryan Hardie.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kelland Watts (Plymouth Argyle) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Adam Lewis with a cross following a set piece situation.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Adam Jackson (Lincoln City).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterborough30194751262561
2Lincoln City30176747291857
3Hull321751052282456
4Portsmouth30157847281952
5Sunderland301312546262051
6Doncaster28154947361149
7Accrington2913884031947
8Ipswich29145103328547
9Oxford Utd29136104436845
10Plymouth31129104349-645
11Crewe31128114139244
12Charlton31128114544144
13Blackpool27134103326743
14MK Dons31119114541442
15Gillingham31125143942-341
16Fleetwood31910123429537
17Shrewsbury2891093233-137
18Swindon3194183857-1931
19Bristol Rovers3086163049-1930
20Rochdale31610154157-1628
21Burton2977153655-1928
22Wimbledon2977153053-2328
23Wigan3176183259-2727
24Northampton3168172449-2526
View full League One table

