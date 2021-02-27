Plymouth Argyle v Lincoln City

Match ends, Plymouth Argyle 4, Lincoln City 3.
Line-ups
Plymouth
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Cooper
- 4Aimson
- 24OpokuSubstituted forWoodsat 67'minutes
- 2Watts
- 8EdwardsBooked at 63mins
- 15Grant
- 18FornahBooked at 27minsSubstituted forPereira Camaráat 45'minutes
- 10Mayor
- 22LewisSubstituted forReevesat 81'minutes
- 21EnnisSubstituted forJephcottat 67'minutes
- 9HardieSubstituted forLolosat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 14Reeves
- 17Moore
- 19Lolos
- 23McCormick
- 25Woods
- 28Pereira Camará
- 31Jephcott
Lincoln City
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Palmer
- 2Poole
- 4Montsma
- 5Jackson
- 7Edun
- 20Johnson
- 10GrantSubstituted forJonesat 86'minutes
- 18McGrandles
- 11Scully
- 9Hopper
- 27Rogers
Substitutes
- 6Sanders
- 8Jones
- 14Archibald
- 15Bramall
- 22Eyoma
- 30Roughan
- 31Long
- Referee:
- Kevin Johnson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away8
- Corners
- Home0
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Plymouth Argyle 4, Lincoln City 3.
Post update
Foul by Regan Poole (Lincoln City).
Post update
Sam Woods (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Anthony Scully (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Danny Mayor (Plymouth Argyle).
Goal!
Goal! Plymouth Argyle 4, Lincoln City 3. Joe Edwards (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Panutche Camará.
Post update
Attempt missed. Regan Poole (Lincoln City) header from very close range is just a bit too high. Assisted by James Jones with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Lincoln City. Conceded by Will Aimson.
Post update
Foul by Danny Mayor (Plymouth Argyle).
Post update
Regan Poole (Lincoln City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Danny Mayor (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Klaidi Lolos.
Post update
Foul by Morgan Rogers (Lincoln City).
Post update
Ben Reeves (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Brennan Johnson (Lincoln City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Anthony Scully.
Substitution
Substitution, Lincoln City. James Jones replaces Jorge Grant because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Ben Reeves replaces Adam Lewis.
Substitution
Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Klaidi Lolos replaces Ryan Hardie.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kelland Watts (Plymouth Argyle) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Adam Lewis with a cross following a set piece situation.
Post update
Foul by Adam Jackson (Lincoln City).
Match report to appear here.
- Gordon Ramsay's Bank Balance: Can contestants beat the balance board and walk away with £100,000?
- Lockdown and food: Why it causes emotional eating habits and how can we manage them?