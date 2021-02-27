Portsmouth v Gillingham

Match ends, Portsmouth 1, Gillingham 1.
Line-ups
Portsmouth
Formation 4-4-2
- 1MacGillivray
- 37MnogaBooked at 82minsSubstituted forWhatmoughat 85'minutes
- 20Raggett
- 15Nicolaisen
- 3Brown
- 19Harness
- 14Cannon
- 4Naylor
- 23White
- 11CurtisSubstituted forWilliamsat 79'minutes
- 10HarrisonSubstituted forMarquisat 59'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Whatmough
- 7Williams
- 9Marquis
- 16Byers
- 21Daniels
- 22Ward
- 26Hiwula-Mayifuila
Gillingham
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Bonham
- 2Jackson
- 25Cundy
- 5Tucker
- 3Ogilvie
- 4O'KeefeBooked at 76mins
- 8Dempsey
- 10Graham
- 11LeeSubstituted forAkindeat 73'minutes
- 21O'Connor
- 19Oliver
Substitutes
- 6Morton
- 7Willock
- 12Bastien
- 14McKenzie
- 15Akinde
- 17Johnson
- 23Woods
- Referee:
- Tim Robinson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away6
- Corners
- Home6
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home19
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Portsmouth 1, Gillingham 1.
Post update
Attempt saved. John Akinde (Gillingham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ryan Jackson.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jack Whatmough (Portsmouth) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Post update
Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Thomas O'Connor.
Post update
Tom Naylor (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Stuart O'Keefe (Gillingham).
Post update
Attempt missed. Robbie Cundy (Gillingham) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jordan Graham with a cross.
Post update
Kyle Dempsey (Gillingham) hits the right post with a left footed shot from outside the box.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ryan Williams (Portsmouth) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Andrew Cannon.
Post update
Attempt missed. John Akinde (Gillingham) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Jordan Graham with a cross.
Post update
Foul by John Marquis (Portsmouth).
Post update
Robbie Cundy (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Portsmouth. Jack Whatmough replaces Haji Mnoga.
Post update
Attempt missed. Thomas O'Connor (Gillingham) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left.
Booking
Haji Mnoga (Portsmouth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Haji Mnoga (Portsmouth).
Post update
Connor Ogilvie (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Sean Raggett (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by John Akinde (Gillingham).
Match report to appear here.
- Gordon Ramsay's Bank Balance: Can contestants beat the balance board and walk away with £100,000?
- Lockdown and food: Why it causes emotional eating habits and how can we manage them?