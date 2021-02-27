League One
PortsmouthPortsmouth1GillinghamGillingham1

Portsmouth v Gillingham

Line-ups

Portsmouth

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1MacGillivray
  • 37MnogaBooked at 82minsSubstituted forWhatmoughat 85'minutes
  • 20Raggett
  • 15Nicolaisen
  • 3Brown
  • 19Harness
  • 14Cannon
  • 4Naylor
  • 23White
  • 11CurtisSubstituted forWilliamsat 79'minutes
  • 10HarrisonSubstituted forMarquisat 59'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Whatmough
  • 7Williams
  • 9Marquis
  • 16Byers
  • 21Daniels
  • 22Ward
  • 26Hiwula-Mayifuila

Gillingham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Bonham
  • 2Jackson
  • 25Cundy
  • 5Tucker
  • 3Ogilvie
  • 4O'KeefeBooked at 76mins
  • 8Dempsey
  • 10Graham
  • 11LeeSubstituted forAkindeat 73'minutes
  • 21O'Connor
  • 19Oliver

Substitutes

  • 6Morton
  • 7Willock
  • 12Bastien
  • 14McKenzie
  • 15Akinde
  • 17Johnson
  • 23Woods
Referee:
Tim Robinson

Match Stats

Home TeamPortsmouthAway TeamGillingham
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home12
Away18
Shots on Target
Home6
Away6
Corners
Home6
Away3
Fouls
Home19
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Portsmouth 1, Gillingham 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Portsmouth 1, Gillingham 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. John Akinde (Gillingham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ryan Jackson.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jack Whatmough (Portsmouth) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Thomas O'Connor.

  6. Post update

    Tom Naylor (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Stuart O'Keefe (Gillingham).

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Robbie Cundy (Gillingham) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jordan Graham with a cross.

  9. Post update

    Kyle Dempsey (Gillingham) hits the right post with a left footed shot from outside the box.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ryan Williams (Portsmouth) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Andrew Cannon.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. John Akinde (Gillingham) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Jordan Graham with a cross.

  12. Post update

    Foul by John Marquis (Portsmouth).

  13. Post update

    Robbie Cundy (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Portsmouth. Jack Whatmough replaces Haji Mnoga.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Thomas O'Connor (Gillingham) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left.

  16. Booking

    Haji Mnoga (Portsmouth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Haji Mnoga (Portsmouth).

  18. Post update

    Connor Ogilvie (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Sean Raggett (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by John Akinde (Gillingham).

