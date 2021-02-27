League One
RochdaleRochdale0BurtonBurton Albion2

Rochdale v Burton Albion

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Rochdale

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Bazunu
  • 2McLaughlin
  • 6O'ConnellBooked at 90mins
  • 5McShane
  • 16Done
  • 10Newby
  • 14RathboneBooked at 77mins
  • 8MorleySubstituted forRobertsat 72'minutes
  • 22BaahBooked at 40minsSubstituted forOdohat 90+2'minutes
  • 19ShaughnessySubstituted forGrantat 72'minutes
  • 9Humphrys

Substitutes

  • 3Osho
  • 4McNulty
  • 12Lynch
  • 15Roberts
  • 17Grant
  • 23Hopper
  • 27Odoh

Burton

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 24Garratt
  • 2Brayford
  • 17Carter
  • 5Bostwick
  • 37Hamer
  • 28ClareBooked at 75minsSubstituted forMancienneat 80'minutes
  • 4Edwards
  • 11SmithBooked at 78minsSubstituted forBroomat 88'minutes
  • 40RoweSubstituted forPowellat 56'minutes
  • 10Akins
  • 33Fondop-TalomSubstituted forHemmingsat 56'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1O'Hara
  • 8Powell
  • 9Hemmings
  • 16Earl
  • 18Broom
  • 38Mancienne
  • 39Taylor
Referee:
Marc Edwards

Match Stats

Home TeamRochdaleAway TeamBurton
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home9
Away18
Shots on Target
Home0
Away7
Corners
Home1
Away6
Fouls
Home11
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Rochdale 0, Burton Albion 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Rochdale 0, Burton Albion 2.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Rochdale. Conor Grant tries a through ball, but Ryan McLaughlin is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Haydon Roberts.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Matt Done.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Rochdale. Abraham Odoh replaces Kwadwo Baah.

  7. Booking

    Eoghan O'Connell (Rochdale) is shown the yellow card.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Matt Done (Rochdale).

  9. Post update

    Ryan Broom (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Joe Powell (Burton Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Burton Albion. Ryan Broom replaces Jonny Smith.

  12. Goal!

    Goal! Rochdale 0, Burton Albion 2. Lucas Akins (Burton Albion) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Jonny Smith.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Eoghan O'Connell (Rochdale) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Matt Done following a set piece situation.

  14. Post update

    Stephen Humphrys (Rochdale) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Hayden Carter (Burton Albion).

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Burton Albion. Michael Mancienne replaces Sean Clare.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Stephen Humphrys (Rochdale).

  18. Post update

    John Brayford (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Booking

    Jonny Smith (Burton Albion) is shown the yellow card.

  20. Dismissal

    Oliver Rathbone (Rochdale) is shown the red card for violent conduct.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Match report to appear here.

Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterborough30194751262561
2Lincoln City30176747291857
3Hull321751052282456
4Portsmouth30157847281952
5Sunderland301312546262051
6Doncaster28154947361149
7Accrington2913884031947
8Ipswich29145103328547
9Oxford Utd29136104436845
10Plymouth31129104349-645
11Crewe31128114139244
12Charlton31128114544144
13Blackpool27134103326743
14MK Dons31119114541442
15Gillingham31125143942-341
16Fleetwood31910123429537
17Shrewsbury2891093233-137
18Swindon3194183857-1931
19Bristol Rovers3086163049-1930
20Rochdale31610154157-1628
21Burton2977153655-1928
22Wimbledon2977153053-2328
23Wigan3176183259-2727
24Northampton3168172449-2526
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC