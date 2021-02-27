Rochdale v Burton Albion

Match ends, Rochdale 0, Burton Albion 2.
Line-ups
Rochdale
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Bazunu
- 2McLaughlin
- 6O'ConnellBooked at 90mins
- 5McShane
- 16Done
- 10Newby
- 14RathboneBooked at 77mins
- 8MorleySubstituted forRobertsat 72'minutes
- 22BaahBooked at 40minsSubstituted forOdohat 90+2'minutes
- 19ShaughnessySubstituted forGrantat 72'minutes
- 9Humphrys
Substitutes
- 3Osho
- 4McNulty
- 12Lynch
- 15Roberts
- 17Grant
- 23Hopper
- 27Odoh
Burton
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 24Garratt
- 2Brayford
- 17Carter
- 5Bostwick
- 37Hamer
- 28ClareBooked at 75minsSubstituted forMancienneat 80'minutes
- 4Edwards
- 11SmithBooked at 78minsSubstituted forBroomat 88'minutes
- 40RoweSubstituted forPowellat 56'minutes
- 10Akins
- 33Fondop-TalomSubstituted forHemmingsat 56'minutes
Substitutes
- 1O'Hara
- 8Powell
- 9Hemmings
- 16Earl
- 18Broom
- 38Mancienne
- 39Taylor
- Referee:
- Marc Edwards
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away7
- Corners
- Home1
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Rochdale 0, Burton Albion 2.
Post update
Offside, Rochdale. Conor Grant tries a through ball, but Ryan McLaughlin is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Haydon Roberts.
Post update
Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Matt Done.
Substitution
Substitution, Rochdale. Abraham Odoh replaces Kwadwo Baah.
Booking
Eoghan O'Connell (Rochdale) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Matt Done (Rochdale).
Post update
Ryan Broom (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Joe Powell (Burton Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Burton Albion. Ryan Broom replaces Jonny Smith.
Goal!
Goal! Rochdale 0, Burton Albion 2. Lucas Akins (Burton Albion) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Jonny Smith.
Post update
Attempt missed. Eoghan O'Connell (Rochdale) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Matt Done following a set piece situation.
Post update
Stephen Humphrys (Rochdale) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Hayden Carter (Burton Albion).
Substitution
Substitution, Burton Albion. Michael Mancienne replaces Sean Clare.
Post update
Foul by Stephen Humphrys (Rochdale).
Post update
John Brayford (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Jonny Smith (Burton Albion) is shown the yellow card.
Dismissal
Oliver Rathbone (Rochdale) is shown the red card for violent conduct.
Match report to appear here.
