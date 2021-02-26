Crawley Town v Exeter City

CrawleyCrawley Town13:00ExeterExeter City
Line-ups
Crawley
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Morris
- 4Francomb
- 19Tunnicliffe
- 5McNerney
- 34Maguire-Drew
- 39Hessenthaler
- 8Powell
- 25Tsaroulla
- 10Nadesan
- 16Nichols
- 35Rodari
Substitutes
- 15Davies
- 18Sesay
- 29Hesketh
- 37Nelson
- 38Tilley
- 44Wright
Exeter
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 24Andrésson
- 26Sweeney
- 15Parkes
- 34Hartridge
- 2Caprice
- 8Taylor
- 10Collins
- 3Sparkes
- 17Jay
- 18Fisher
- 9Seymour
Substitutes
- 4Atangana
- 6McArdle
- 14Randall
- 16Willmott
- 20Page
- 22Lee
- 30Key
- Referee:
- Declan Bourne
Match report to follow.
- Gordon Ramsay's Bank Balance: Can contestants beat the balance board and walk away with £100,000?
- Lockdown and food: Why it causes emotional eating habits and how can we manage them?