League Two
CrawleyCrawley Town13:00ExeterExeter City
Venue: The People's Pension Stadium, England

Crawley Town v Exeter City

Line-ups

Crawley

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Morris
  • 4Francomb
  • 19Tunnicliffe
  • 5McNerney
  • 34Maguire-Drew
  • 39Hessenthaler
  • 8Powell
  • 25Tsaroulla
  • 10Nadesan
  • 16Nichols
  • 35Rodari

Substitutes

  • 15Davies
  • 18Sesay
  • 29Hesketh
  • 37Nelson
  • 38Tilley
  • 44Wright

Exeter

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 24Andrésson
  • 26Sweeney
  • 15Parkes
  • 34Hartridge
  • 2Caprice
  • 8Taylor
  • 10Collins
  • 3Sparkes
  • 17Jay
  • 18Fisher
  • 9Seymour

Substitutes

  • 4Atangana
  • 6McArdle
  • 14Randall
  • 16Willmott
  • 20Page
  • 22Lee
  • 30Key
Referee:
Declan Bourne

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cambridge31157947291852
2Forest Green29149640291151
3Cheltenham29148738261250
4Morecambe3014794141049
5Tranmere2914694036448
6Newport2913883831747
7Exeter281210651351646
8Salford29129839251445
9Bolton30128103840-244
10Carlisle26134937271043
11Bradford28117103231140
12Leyton Orient29116123531439
13Harrogate30116133437-339
14Crawley28108103837138
15Walsall2981383538-337
16Scunthorpe28112153137-635
17Oldham29105144653-735
18Port Vale3097144144-334
19Mansfield2971393740-334
20Stevenage31713112431-734
21Colchester29712103139-833
22Southend3076172146-2527
23Barrow2868143339-626
24Grimsby2866162247-2524
View full League Two table

