West Bromwich Albion v Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton's Tariq Lamptey has not played since injuring his hamstring in mid-December

TEAM NEWS

West Brom will be without suspended centre-back Semi Ajayi, with Dara O'Shea likely to replace him.

Winger Robert Snodgrass will not be risked after complications from a knee problem but he should be fit for next Thursday's game with Everton.

Brighton right-back Tariq Lamptey has been training all week and could feature, although he will not start.

Central defender Adam Webster hasn't yet overcome the ankle injury he picked up at Burnley earlier this month.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

You could argue that last week's results were a travesty for both of these teams.

West Brom's 10 men could easily have won by two or three goals at Burnley but drew 0-0. Brighton deserved a victory by a similar margin against Crystal Palace but lost in stoppage time.

West Brom obviously need the points the most. They have improved, but it is an awfully long time since they won at home - 28 November against Sheffield United.

I am going for a draw here. That would be a better result for Brighton than the Baggies, but they are not out of the woods yet because they have not picked up as many points as they have deserved in recent weeks.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Brighton's solitary victory in 11 top-flight meetings came at home in September 2017 (D6, L4).

The Seagulls have never won a league match at The Hawthorns (D4, L6).

However, they did beat West Brom 3-1 on their most recent visit, which was an FA Cup fourth-round replay in February 2019.

West Bromwich Albion

West Brom have won just one of their past 15 league matches (D5, L9).

Nonetheless, they could remain unbeaten in three consecutive Premier League games for the first time this season.

The Baggies have 14 points after 25 matches. No team has had fewer than 17 points at this stage of a Premier League season and gone on to avoid relegation.

Sam Allardyce's side are averaging just 7.8 shots per game in the Premier League this season, the lowest rate recorded in a single campaign in the division (since 1997-98).

Allardyce has never lost a league fixture against Brighton as a manager in nine attempts (W6, D3). He has beaten them in each of the top four English divisions.

