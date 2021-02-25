Newcastle United v Wolverhampton Wanderers

TEAM NEWS
Newcastle forward Joelinton is available despite being forced off against Manchester United because of a minor injury.
This game is likely to come too soon for Federico Fernandez, while Callum Wilson, Fabian Schar and Javier Manquillo remain sidelined.
Wolves may need to monitor defender Marcal, who was injured after coming on as a substitute against Leeds.
Daniel Podence, Willy Boly and Raul Jimenez are still unavailable.
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
Newcastle are sinking like a stone. They have the pallid look of relegation about them, and it's hard to know where their next win is coming from.
In contrast, Wolves are looking like the team they were last season, and have won their past two games. I think they will make it three in a row at St James' Park.
Prediction: 0-2
Lawro's full predictions v Dot Major from electro-pop band London Grammar
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Newcastle are winless in their past four home league matches against Wolves (D2, L2), and have had a player sent off in each of the last three of those meetings.
- The four most recent games between the sides have ended 1-1.
- Eight of the 11 Premier League meetings have been drawn, equivalent to 73% - the highest percentage of any fixture played at least 10 times in the division.
- Both teams have scored in all 11 of those encounters, making this the most played Premier League game in which neither side has kept a clean sheet.
Newcastle United
- Newcastle are vying to win back-to-back Premier League home matches for the first time since December 2019.
- The Magpies have conceded twice in each of their last four league games at St James' Park. They have not let in multiple goals in five consecutive top-flight home fixtures since 1977.
- Each of Newcastle's last five league goals has been scored in the first half.
- They have conceded 21 Premier League home goals this season, matching their final total in 2019-20.
- Steve Bruce has won only one of his nine top-flight fixtures as a manager against Wolves, losing five.
Wolverhampton Wanderers
- Wolves have won three of their past four league matches, as many victories as in their previous 16 attempts (D5, L8).
- Nuno Espirito Santo's side are vying to win three consecutive league fixtures for the first time since last June.
- They have conceded first in 16 Premier League matches this season, a total exceeded only by West Brom and Sheffield United.
- However, Wolves have claimed 19 points from losing positions - only Manchester United have a better record.
- They have won six of the seven Premier League games this season in which they opened the scoring, only dropping points in October's 1-1 draw against Newcastle.
- Joao Moutinho is one short of becoming the fourth player to make 100 Premier League appearances for Wolves, following Matt Jarvis, Conor Coady and Rui Patricio.
- Leander Dendoncker has had more shots without scoring than any other Premier League player this season, failing to convert any of his 26 attempts.