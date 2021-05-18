National League
AldershotAldershot Town19:45EastleighEastleigh
Venue: The EBB Stadium

Aldershot Town v Eastleigh

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sutton United40249769343581
2Torquay40239866372978
3Stockport402013767313673
4Hartlepool402110962402273
5Wrexham3918101158382064
6Notts County3918101158401864
7Chesterfield401961556411563
8Bromley401712115951863
9Halifax40188146051962
10Eastleigh381611114436859
11Dag & Red40178155145659
12Solihull Moors38166165046454
13Boreham Wood391216114842652
14Maidenhead United381410145755252
15Aldershot39156185256-451
16Yeovil39156185563-851
17Altrincham39119194156-1542
18Weymouth39116224461-1739
19Wealdstone4097244493-4934
20Woking4088243964-2532
21King's Lynn3978244288-4629
22Barnet3866263185-5424
23Dover00000000
