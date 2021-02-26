Scottish Championship
AyrAyr United15:00ArbroathArbroath
Venue: Somerset Park

Saturday 27th February 2021

  • AyrAyr United15:00ArbroathArbroath
  • MortonGreenock Morton15:00DundeeDundee
  • Queen of SthQueen of the South15:00DunfermlineDunfermline
  • Raith RoversRaith Rovers15:00AlloaAlloa Athletic

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts18123344202439
2Dunfermline167632618827
3Raith Rovers157352923624
4Queen of Sth176382535-1021
5Dundee145542627-120
6Inverness CT154742319419
7Arbroath174671420-618
8Morton164661420-618
9Ayr154562020017
10Alloa1734101938-1913
