Scottish League One
Partick ThistlePartick Thistle4MontroseMontrose0

Partick Thistle v Montrose

Line-ups

Partick Thistle

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Sneddon
  • 2Williamson
  • 5BrownlieBooked at 26mins
  • 4Bell
  • 3Foster
  • 7Gordon
  • 6Docherty
  • 8Bannigan
  • 11Tiffoney
  • 9Graham
  • 10Rudden

Substitutes

  • 12Cardle
  • 13McCready
  • 14MacIver
  • 15Lyons
  • 16McKenna
  • 17Murray
  • 18Reilly
  • 19Niang
  • 20Geggan

Montrose

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Fleming
  • 2Ballantyne
  • 14Dillon
  • 17QuinnBooked at 18mins
  • 3Steeves
  • 6Masson
  • 22Ballantyne
  • 11MilneSubstituted forJohnstonat 45'minutes
  • 7Webster
  • 10McLean
  • 12Antoniazzi

Substitutes

  • 5Waddell
  • 8Watson
  • 9Hawke
  • 15Campbell
  • 16Johnston
  • 19Callaghan
  • 20Mochrie
  • 21Lennox
  • 24McGale
Referee:
Alan Muir

Match Stats

Home TeamPartick ThistleAway TeamMontrose
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home8
Away4
Shots on Target
Home5
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away3
Fouls
Home7
Away6

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! Partick Thistle 4, Montrose 0. Scott Tiffoney (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the left side of the box.

  2. Goal!

    Goal! Partick Thistle 3, Montrose 0. Stuart Bannigan (Partick Thistle) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the top right corner.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Andrew Steeves (Montrose).

  4. Post update

    Scott Tiffoney (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Andrew Steeves (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Shea Gordon (Partick Thistle).

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Graham Webster (Montrose) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  8. Second Half

    Second Half begins Partick Thistle 2, Montrose 0.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Montrose. Craig Johnston replaces Lewis Milne.

  10. Half Time

    First Half ends, Partick Thistle 2, Montrose 0.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Stuart Bannigan.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Scott Tiffoney (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  13. Post update

    Stuart Bannigan (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Terry Masson (Montrose).

  15. Goal!

    Goal! Partick Thistle 2, Montrose 0. Zak Rudden (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Brian Graham.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Russell McLean (Montrose) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Zak Rudden (Partick Thistle).

  18. Post update

    Sean Dillon (Montrose) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  19. Post update

    Brian Graham (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Cammy Ballantyne II (Montrose).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk1694326121431
2Partick Thistle1786327131430
3Cove Rangers168442011928
4Airdrieonians178272722526
5Montrose176652625124
6East Fife167362122-124
7Peterhead166281319-620
8Dumbarton17548916-719
9Clyde1752101931-1217
10Forfar1725101128-1711
View full Scottish League One table

