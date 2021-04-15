Partick Thistle v Montrose

Goal! Partick Thistle 4, Montrose 0. Scott Tiffoney (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the left side of the box.
Line-ups
Partick Thistle
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Sneddon
- 2Williamson
- 5BrownlieBooked at 26mins
- 4Bell
- 3Foster
- 7Gordon
- 6Docherty
- 8Bannigan
- 11Tiffoney
- 9Graham
- 10Rudden
Substitutes
- 12Cardle
- 13McCready
- 14MacIver
- 15Lyons
- 16McKenna
- 17Murray
- 18Reilly
- 19Niang
- 20Geggan
Montrose
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Fleming
- 2Ballantyne
- 14Dillon
- 17QuinnBooked at 18mins
- 3Steeves
- 6Masson
- 22Ballantyne
- 11MilneSubstituted forJohnstonat 45'minutes
- 7Webster
- 10McLean
- 12Antoniazzi
Substitutes
- 5Waddell
- 8Watson
- 9Hawke
- 15Campbell
- 16Johnston
- 19Callaghan
- 20Mochrie
- 21Lennox
- 24McGale
- Referee:
- Alan Muir
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away6
Live Text
Goal!
Goal!
Goal! Partick Thistle 3, Montrose 0. Stuart Bannigan (Partick Thistle) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the top right corner.
Post update
Foul by Andrew Steeves (Montrose).
Post update
Scott Tiffoney (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Andrew Steeves (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Shea Gordon (Partick Thistle).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Graham Webster (Montrose) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Second Half
Second Half begins Partick Thistle 2, Montrose 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Montrose. Craig Johnston replaces Lewis Milne.
Half Time
First Half ends, Partick Thistle 2, Montrose 0.
Post update
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Stuart Bannigan.
Post update
Attempt saved. Scott Tiffoney (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Stuart Bannigan (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Terry Masson (Montrose).
Goal!
Goal! Partick Thistle 2, Montrose 0. Zak Rudden (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Brian Graham.
Post update
Attempt saved. Russell McLean (Montrose) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Foul by Zak Rudden (Partick Thistle).
Post update
Sean Dillon (Montrose) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Brian Graham (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Cammy Ballantyne II (Montrose).