Scottish League One
East FifeEast Fife12:00PeterheadPeterhead
Venue: Locality Hub Bayview Stadium, Scotland

East Fife v Peterhead

Line-ups

East Fife

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Long
  • 4Murdoch
  • 5Dunlop
  • 6Watson
  • 3Higgins
  • 7Denholm
  • 16Davidson
  • 11Agnew
  • 12Swanson
  • 9Wallace
  • 10Smith

Substitutes

  • 2Dunsmore
  • 8Slattery
  • 14Watt
  • 15Brown
  • 17Spence
  • 18Newton
  • 19Fenton
  • 20McKinnon
  • 21Hart

Peterhead

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Rae
  • 2Freeman
  • 5Brown
  • 4McDonald
  • 19Strachan
  • 7Ritchie
  • 6Ferry
  • 8Brown
  • 12McCarthy
  • 99Lyle
  • 10Boyd

Substitutes

  • 14Payne
  • 15Armour
  • 16Kesson
  • 18Brown
  • 20McGrath
  • 27Wilson
  • 32Bailey
Referee:
Lloyd Wilson

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk1694326121431
2Partick Thistle1786328131530
3Cove Rangers168442011928
4Airdrieonians178272722526
5Montrose176652626024
6East Fife167362122-124
7Peterhead166281319-620
8Dumbarton17548916-719
9Clyde1752101931-1217
10Forfar1725101128-1711
