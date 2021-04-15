Clyde v Dumbarton

Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Tomas Brindley.
Line-ups
Clyde
Formation 4-5-1
- 1Wilson
- 22Munro
- 15Lang
- 5Rumsby
- 11Love
- 10JamiesonSubstituted forLamontat 52'minutes
- 12Howie
- 19Nicoll
- 6Cuddihy
- 23Otoo
- 9Goodwillie
Substitutes
- 2Bain
- 3Butterworth
- 4McNiff
- 7Ritchie-Hosler
- 8Lamont
- 16Robertson
- 18Thomson
- 20Jack
- 21Vajs
Dumbarton
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Ramsbottom
- 12Wardrop
- 2McGeever
- 5Neill
- 3QuitongoSubstituted forBrindleyat 57'minutes
- 18McAllister
- 16Wedderburn
- 8Forbes
- 24Crossan
- 11Frizzell
- 10Jones
Substitutes
- 7Omar
- 9Wallace
- 14Wilson
- 15Duthie
- 17Brindley
- 21Barclay
- Referee:
- Grant Irvine
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away5
Live Text
Post update
Substitution
Substitution, Dumbarton. Tomas Brindley replaces Rico Quitongo because of an injury.
Post update
Attempt missed. Barry Cuddihy (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Clyde. Mark Lamont replaces Lewis Jamieson.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kevin Nicoll (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Second Half
Second Half begins Clyde 0, Dumbarton 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Clyde 0, Dumbarton 1.
Goal!
Goal! Clyde 0, Dumbarton 1. Nat Wedderburn (Dumbarton) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ross Forbes with a cross following a set piece situation.
Post update
Adam Frizzell (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Marky Munro (Clyde).
Post update
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Nicholas McAllister.
Post update
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Morgyn Neill.
Post update
Attempt blocked. David Goodwillie (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Tom Lang (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Nat Wedderburn (Dumbarton).
Post update
Foul by Barry Cuddihy (Clyde).
Post update
PJ Crossan (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Kevin Nicoll (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ross Forbes (Dumbarton).
Post update
Attempt saved. Adam Frizzell (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.