Scottish League One
ClydeClyde0DumbartonDumbarton1

Clyde v Dumbarton

Line-ups

Clyde

Formation 4-5-1

  • 1Wilson
  • 22Munro
  • 15Lang
  • 5Rumsby
  • 11Love
  • 10JamiesonSubstituted forLamontat 52'minutes
  • 12Howie
  • 19Nicoll
  • 6Cuddihy
  • 23Otoo
  • 9Goodwillie

Substitutes

  • 2Bain
  • 3Butterworth
  • 4McNiff
  • 7Ritchie-Hosler
  • 8Lamont
  • 16Robertson
  • 18Thomson
  • 20Jack
  • 21Vajs

Dumbarton

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Ramsbottom
  • 12Wardrop
  • 2McGeever
  • 5Neill
  • 3QuitongoSubstituted forBrindleyat 57'minutes
  • 18McAllister
  • 16Wedderburn
  • 8Forbes
  • 24Crossan
  • 11Frizzell
  • 10Jones

Substitutes

  • 7Omar
  • 9Wallace
  • 14Wilson
  • 15Duthie
  • 17Brindley
  • 21Barclay
Referee:
Grant Irvine

Match Stats

Home TeamClydeAway TeamDumbarton
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home5
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away0
Fouls
Home6
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Tomas Brindley.

  2. Substitution

    Substitution, Dumbarton. Tomas Brindley replaces Rico Quitongo because of an injury.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Barry Cuddihy (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Clyde. Mark Lamont replaces Lewis Jamieson.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kevin Nicoll (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

  6. Second Half

    Second Half begins Clyde 0, Dumbarton 1.

  7. Half Time

    First Half ends, Clyde 0, Dumbarton 1.

  8. Goal!

    Goal! Clyde 0, Dumbarton 1. Nat Wedderburn (Dumbarton) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ross Forbes with a cross following a set piece situation.

  9. Post update

    Adam Frizzell (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Marky Munro (Clyde).

  11. Post update

    Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Nicholas McAllister.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Morgyn Neill.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. David Goodwillie (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  14. Post update

    Tom Lang (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Nat Wedderburn (Dumbarton).

  16. Post update

    Foul by Barry Cuddihy (Clyde).

  17. Post update

    PJ Crossan (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Kevin Nicoll (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Ross Forbes (Dumbarton).

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Adam Frizzell (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk1694326121431
2Partick Thistle1786327131430
3Cove Rangers168442011928
4Airdrieonians178272722526
5Montrose176652625124
6East Fife167362122-124
7Peterhead166281319-620
8Dumbarton17548916-719
9Clyde1752101931-1217
10Forfar1725101128-1711
View full Scottish League One table

