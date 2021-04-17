Scottish League One
Cove RangersCove Rangers12:00FalkirkFalkirk
Venue: Balmoral Stadium, Scotland

Cove Rangers v Falkirk

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Cove Rangers

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1McKenzie
  • 5Ross
  • 6Strachan
  • 20Graham
  • 26Ngwenya
  • 8Yule
  • 24Fyvie
  • 4Scully
  • 22Smith
  • 9Megginson
  • 13McAllister

Substitutes

  • 7Watson
  • 11McIntosh
  • 12Higgins
  • 14Livingstone
  • 16Ross
  • 21Demus
  • 25Logan
  • 27Hanratty

Falkirk

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Mutch
  • 15Neilson
  • 5Durnan
  • 72McClelland
  • 6Miller
  • 38Morrison
  • 8Alston
  • 14Gomis
  • 24Fotheringham
  • 9Keena
  • 18Sammon

Substitutes

  • 2Mercer
  • 16Francis
  • 17Leitch
  • 19Deveney
  • 20Laverty
  • 25Cantley
  • 33Kelly
  • 99Miller
Referee:
David Dickinson

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk1694326121431
2Partick Thistle1786328131530
3Cove Rangers168442011928
4Airdrieonians178272722526
5Montrose176652626024
6East Fife167362122-124
7Peterhead166281319-620
8Dumbarton17548916-719
9Clyde1752101931-1217
10Forfar1725101128-1711
View full Scottish League One table

Top Stories