Stranraer v Stenhousemuir

Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Mark McGuigan replaces Alan Docherty.
Line-ups
Stranraer
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Fleming
- 4Cummins
- 5Sonkur
- 2Robertson
- 3Burns
- 7Hilton
- 6McManus
- 15Millar
- 10Stirling
- 19Orr
- 17Paton
Substitutes
- 9Duffy
- 11Vitoria
- 14Elliott
- 18Devitt
- 20Yates
- 21Walker
- 22Hamill
- 23Walker
- 24Taylor
Stenhousemuir
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 1Martin
- 19Corbett
- 27Brydon
- 4LittleBooked at 33mins
- 5Kane
- 7Tapping
- 21Hodge
- 6Blair
- 16Yeats
- 22Muir
- 11DochertySubstituted forMcGuiganat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Halleran
- 9Grigor
- 10Hopkirk
- 12Biabi
- 14Watters
- 17Erskine
- 20Fairley
- 25McGuigan
- 26Collins
- Referee:
- Peter Stuart
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away1
- Corners
- Home7
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away7
Live Text
Substitution
Half Time
First Half ends, Stranraer 3, Stenhousemuir 0.
Post update
Scott Robertson (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Creag Little (Stenhousemuir).
Post update
Foul by Connor McManus (Stranraer).
Post update
Tommy Muir (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Paddy Martin.
Post update
Attempt saved. Thomas Orr (Stranraer) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Jack Brydon.
Post update
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Paddy Martin.
Post update
Attempt saved. James Hilton (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Attempt saved. Thomas Orr (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Connor McManus (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ryan Blair (Stenhousemuir).
Post update
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Chris Kane.
Post update
Attempt missed. Andy Stirling (Stranraer) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Booking
Creag Little (Stenhousemuir) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Ruari Paton (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Creag Little (Stenhousemuir).
Post update
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Ayrton Sonkur.