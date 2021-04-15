Scottish League Two
StranraerStranraer3StenhousemuirStenhousemuir0

Stranraer v Stenhousemuir

Line-ups

Stranraer

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Fleming
  • 4Cummins
  • 5Sonkur
  • 2Robertson
  • 3Burns
  • 7Hilton
  • 6McManus
  • 15Millar
  • 10Stirling
  • 19Orr
  • 17Paton

Substitutes

  • 9Duffy
  • 11Vitoria
  • 14Elliott
  • 18Devitt
  • 20Yates
  • 21Walker
  • 22Hamill
  • 23Walker
  • 24Taylor

Stenhousemuir

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 1Martin
  • 19Corbett
  • 27Brydon
  • 4LittleBooked at 33mins
  • 5Kane
  • 7Tapping
  • 21Hodge
  • 6Blair
  • 16Yeats
  • 22Muir
  • 11DochertySubstituted forMcGuiganat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Halleran
  • 9Grigor
  • 10Hopkirk
  • 12Biabi
  • 14Watters
  • 17Erskine
  • 20Fairley
  • 25McGuigan
  • 26Collins
Referee:
Peter Stuart

Match Stats

Home TeamStranraerAway TeamStenhousemuir
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home8
Away2
Shots on Target
Home6
Away1
Corners
Home7
Away1
Fouls
Home3
Away7

Live Text

  1. Substitution

    Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Mark McGuigan replaces Alan Docherty.

  2. Half Time

    First Half ends, Stranraer 3, Stenhousemuir 0.

  3. Post update

    Scott Robertson (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Creag Little (Stenhousemuir).

  5. Post update

    Foul by Connor McManus (Stranraer).

  6. Post update

    Tommy Muir (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Paddy Martin.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Thomas Orr (Stranraer) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Jack Brydon.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Paddy Martin.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. James Hilton (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Thomas Orr (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  13. Post update

    Connor McManus (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Blair (Stenhousemuir).

  15. Post update

    Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Chris Kane.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Andy Stirling (Stranraer) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

  17. Booking

    Creag Little (Stenhousemuir) is shown the yellow card.

  18. Post update

    Ruari Paton (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Creag Little (Stenhousemuir).

  20. Post update

    Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Ayrton Sonkur.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen's Park1614203462844
2Edinburgh City16102434191532
3Stirling168532213929
4Elgin1691627171028
5Stranraer178452718928
6Stenhousemuir176472225-322
7Albion164391731-1415
8Cowdenbeath16349924-1513
9Annan Athletic162591223-1111
10Brechin1612131038-285
