Europa League: Rangers v Royal Antwerp - Hosts will not 'protect' 4-3 lead - Steven Gerrard

Rangers came from behind to beat Royal Antwerp in last week's first leg
Europa League round of 32: Rangers v Royal Antwerp
Venue: Ibrox Stadium Date: Thursday, 25 February Kick-off: 17:55 GMT
Coverage: Listen to BBC Radio Scotland and follow live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app.

Rangers will not "sit and protect" their 4-3 lead against Royal Antwerp, insists manager Steven Gerrard.

The Ibrox side host their Belgian opposition on Thursday aiming to book a place in the Europa League last 16.

Gerrard's men fought back from 3-2 down in the final 10 minutes to prevail in a see-sawing first leg last week.

"We're going to go for the win and be really aggressive and bold. We want to be on the front foot right from the start," said the manager.

"We're at home, we're not going to sit and wait and protect. This is our home and we want to show everyone how difficult it is to play against this team."

While stressing his "respect" for Antwerp's forward threats, Gerrard emphasised the need for Rangers to be tighter defensively.

"The key to this second leg is what we do out of possession," he added. "How organised we are, how difficult we are to play against.

"I've got no doubt that at the right time we can hurt this opposition but we have to do the most important job first and that's to be tough, aggressive, organised and then go and create our moments to execute when they come."

Team news

Rangers remain without injured captain James Tavernier and striker Kemar Roofe, both of whom Gerrard expects to be sidelined for around three weeks.

There was positive news regarding Ryan Jack, who suffered a recurrence of an old calf problem in Sunday's 4-1 victory over Dundee United and was forced off.

The midfielder will not feature on Thursday, but is only set to miss a fortnight's action.

Match stats

  • Rangers are hosting a Belgian side for the fifth time, winning each of the previous four, including against Standard Liege during the group stages of this competition in December.
  • When taking an away victory home for the second leg of a major Uefa knockout tie, Rangers have progressed on each of the nine previous occasions. It last happened against Bayer Leverkusen back in the 1998-99 Uefa Cup.
  • Rangers have won just one of their four knockout matches in the Europa League at Ibrox (D1 L2), beating Sporting Braga 3-2 at this stage last season.
  • Antwerp's most recent away match in the knockout stages of a major European competition saw them lose 5-2 to Newcastle United in the 1994-95 Uefa Cup.
  • Since the start of last season, only Alfredo Morelos (12) has been directly involved in more Europa League goals for Rangers than Borna Barisic (9 - 2 goals, 7 assists).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 25th February 2021

  • RangersRangers17:55Royal AntwerpRoyal Antwerp
  • AjaxAjax17:55LilleLille
  • ArsenalArsenal17:55BenficaBenfica
  • NapoliNapoli17:55GranadaGranada
  • Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar Donetsk17:55Maccabi Tel-AvivMaccabi Tel-Aviv
  • Hoffenheim1899 Hoffenheim17:55MoldeMolde
  • VillarrealVillarreal17:55RB SalzburgFC Red Bull Salzburg
  • B LeverkusenBayer 04 Leverkusen20:00Young BoysYoung Boys
  • Club BrugesClub Bruges20:00Dynamo KyivDynamo Kyiv
  • Dinamo ZagrebDinamo Zagreb20:00FK KrasnodarFK Krasnodar
  • LeicesterLeicester City20:00Slavia PragueSlavia Prague
  • Man UtdManchester United20:00Real SociedadReal Sociedad

Top Stories