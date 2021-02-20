Last updated on .From the section Burton Albion

Mike Fondop has spent his entire career playing outside the English Football League

Burton Albion have signed striker Mike Fondop on a short-term deal until the end of the season after his contract with Aldershot Town ended.

The 27-year-old had joined the National League Shots for a short spell in November and made five appearances.

Earlier in his career, Fondop had spells in non-league with Guiseley, Halifax, Wrexham and Chesterfield.

"He's someone who can come off the bench and can play in a different way," boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink said. external-link

