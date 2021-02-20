Mike Fondop: Burton Albion sign striker on deal until the end of the season
Burton Albion have signed striker Mike Fondop on a short-term deal until the end of the season after his contract with Aldershot Town ended.
The 27-year-old had joined the National League Shots for a short spell in November and made five appearances.
Earlier in his career, Fondop had spells in non-league with Guiseley, Halifax, Wrexham and Chesterfield.
"He's someone who can come off the bench and can play in a different way," boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink said.
