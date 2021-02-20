Last updated on .From the section Irish

Tipton's Portadown were set to face Dungannon Swifts on Saturday but a pitch inspection at 13:00 saw the game called of

Portadown manager Matthew Tipton has branded the decision to call off his side's game against Dungannon Swifts "an absolute disgrace".

The call was made after the referee's pitch inspection at 13:00 on Saturday.

"It's an absolute disgrace, I'm fuming," said Tipton.

"They want us to play games of football, if that pitch is not playable I've never ever played football in the last 25 years."

Saturday's bad weather also saw Warrenpoint's game with Glentoran postponed, with numerous games over the last month suffering the same fate.

Having started late, and had a two-week circuit breaker due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the postponements have heaped more pressure on a congested schedule.

Portadown are set to return to action on Tuesday night against Larne.

"There's no way that this game should be called off today, and they'll be asking us to play (on Tuesday) - I'm telling you now don't bother inspecting on Tuesday, because we won't be playing," said Tipton.

"If we can't play today how are we going to play on Tuesday when there's a torrential weather forecast.

"But it'll be live on TV, they'll be desperate for us to play, they'll want us to cram in games at the end of the season, I've a notion here that I just want to play another game of football.

"That's just a joke, there's nothing wrong with the pitch we shouldn't be playing."

The Ports find themselves 11th in the table, level on points with bottom side Dungannon but safe in the knowledge that their Premiership status is secure for at least another season due to the postponement of the Championship.

Last week Tipton lauded the continued efforts of his players for continuing to play in the current situation - but has been frustrated by the decision to call off fixtures due to bad weather.

"There are other matches, but I don't care about other matches - I don't know what other groundsmen do. Our groundsman is here knocking his pan in, he is here at seven o'clock in the morning and he's got this pitch in great condition," said Tipton.

"Regardless if Warrenpoint is off or Glenavon's off or Dungannon is off, I don't care about those clubs, I think this pitch is playable today. I don't think, I know it.

"Shamrock Park has never looked as good, in the 10 years I have been in this country in the middle of February is have never looked as good."