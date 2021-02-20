Last updated on .From the section Irish

Carroll and McAuley won 125 Northern Ireland caps between them

Former Northern Ireland internationals Gareth McAuley and Roy Carroll have joined Linfield striker Andrew Waterworth on manager Gerard Lyttle's U17 and U19 coaching staff.

Carroll has become goalkeeping coach for both sides, with Waterworth taking on the role of assistant manager.

McAuley will work as a coach as part of Lyttle's new-look set-up.

Their first tasks are coming up in March when the U19s face three European Championship qualifiers in Sweden.

Former Cliftonville and Sligo Rovers boss Lyttle was appointed to the role earlier in February having previously worked as head coach at the IFA's academy.

In Waterworth he will have an assistant with plenty of knowledge of the local game with the striker, 34, still plying his trade in the top flight as the Premiership's current top goalscorer.

Legendary NI centre-back McAuley won 80 international caps before retiring in 2019 while Carroll, who made 45 appearances for his country, recently returned to the Irish Premiership having signed for Dungannon Swifts.