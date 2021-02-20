Match ends, Atlético de Madrid 0, Levante 2.
Atletico Madrid's grip of the lead at the top of La Liga loosened after a surprise home defeat by Levante.
Their second meeting against the Valencian side in a week was decided by Jose Luis Morales' 30th-minute deflected strike and Jorge de Frutos' stoppage-time effort.
Atletico, who created 28 efforts on goal, were thwarted by goalkeeper Dani Cardenas on several occasions.
Real Madrid will close the gap to three points if they beat Valladolid.
That match kicks off at 20:00 GMT. Third place Barcelona, nine points adrift of Atletico, play Cadiz on Sunday at 13:00 GMT.
Levante's 23-year-old keeper was in superb form, notably stopping Joao Felix's strike from point-blank range before blocking a thumping half-volley from the Portuguese forward. He also scrambled across his goal to keep out a late low drive from Renan Lodi.
When Cardenas was beaten the post saved him, with Luis Suarez's brilliant 30-yard free-kick thundering off the woodwork.
Levante were a threat during counter-attacks, especially in the first-half. Morales had missed a golden chance before he converted his second with a low strike that came off the leg of defender Felipe.
With seconds remaining, Levante scored their second. Atletico keeper Jan Oblak joined his team-mates for a corner, but was stranded when the visitors broke away with De Frutos finding the empty goal with a superb finish.
This was Levante's first win at Atletico in the league, and it was also the first home league defeat for Diego Simeone's side since December 2019.
Line-ups
Atl Madrid
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 13Oblak
- 2GiménezSubstituted forLemarat 54'minutesBooked at 70mins
- 18Felipe
- 22Hermoso
- 14Llorente
- 6KokeBooked at 70minsSubstituted forDembeleat 74'minutes
- 4KondogbiaSubstituted forTorreiraat 61'minutes
- 12Lodi dos Santos
- 10CorreaSubstituted forSánchezat 61'minutes
- 7Sequeira
- 9Suárez
Substitutes
- 1Grbic
- 5Torreira
- 11Lemar
- 19Dembele
- 20Machín Pérez
- 27Camello
- 28García
- 29Sánchez
Levante
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 34CárdenasBooked at 69mins
- 14Nunes VezoBooked at 36mins
- 6Duarte
- 4Suárez PierBooked at 90mins
- 23Andújar MorenoSubstituted forHidalgoat 71'minutes
- 12Malsa
- 10Bardhi
- 3García ArandaSubstituted forClercat 71'minutes
- 16RochinaSubstituted forde Frutosat 62'minutes
- 11MoralesSubstituted forVukcevicat 80'minutes
- 7LeónSubstituted forGómez Alcónat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Hidalgo
- 9Martí
- 13Fernández
- 17Vukcevic
- 18de Frutos
- 19Clerc
- 20Miramón
- 21Gómez Alcón
- 25Doukouré
- Referee:
- Mario Melero López
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home28
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home11
- Away2
- Corners
- Home12
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away15
