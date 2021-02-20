Match ends, Real Valladolid 0, Real Madrid 1.
Casemiro scored Real Madrid's winner at Real Valladolid as they closed to within three points of La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid.
The Brazilian midfielder had missed two great headed chances before he finally converted, nodding the ball past keeper Jordi Masip in the 65th minute.
Team-mate Mariano Diaz twice had the ball in the net but was ruled offside.
Real keeper Thibaut Courtois pulled off great saves to deny Fabian Orellana and Saidy Janko.
It was not a memorable display by Zinedine Zidane's depleted squad, but three of his remaining dependable senior players came to the fore when it counted.
Belgian Courtois was superb on the few occasions he was called upon, twice saving from Orellana and also making a great stop to prevent ex-Manchester United player Janko finding the net.
Deliveries from set-pieces were either well defended by Valladolid or wasted by Real's players, with Casemiro most guilty. The 28-year-old had two opportunities to give Real the lead until he made it count midway through the half from Toni Kroos' brilliant ball.
With striker Karim Benzema recently added to an injury list which includes captain Sergio Ramos, Eden Hazard, Marcelo and Dani Carvajal, Zidane will need each of his remaining fit senior players to produce better performances when they face Atalanta in the Champions League on Wednesday.
Line-ups
Real Valladolid
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Masip
- 2Pérez
- 6González
- 24Fernández
- 22Martínez GarcíaBooked at 71mins
- 14AlcarazBooked at 60minsSubstituted forSan Emeterio Díazat 84'minutes
- 17MesaSubstituted forKodroat 73'minutes
- 18JankoSubstituted forNeves Filipeat 61'minutes
- 8PérezSubstituted forPlanoat 84'minutesBooked at 85mins
- 12OrellanaBooked at 76mins
- 7Guardiola NavarroSubstituted forWeissmanat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Kodro
- 9Weissman
- 10Plano
- 13Jiménez
- 19Villa Suárez
- 20San Emeterio Díaz
- 21Herrero Javaloyas
- 23Rubio
- 30Rubio
- 40Neves Filipe
Real Madrid
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Courtois
- 17VázquezBooked at 69mins
- 5Varane
- 6Nacho
- 23Mendy
- 8Kroos
- 14Casemiro
- 10Modric
- 11AsensioSubstituted forArribasat 66'minutesBooked at 78mins
- 24MarianoSubstituted forDuroat 66'minutes
- 20Vinícius JúniorSubstituted forIscoat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 13Lunin
- 22Isco
- 26Altube
- 30Arribas
- 31Blanco
- 32Chust
- 34Duro
- 35Gutiérrez
- Referee:
- Guillermo Cuadra Fernández
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home34%
- Away66%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Valladolid 0, Real Madrid 1.
Post update
Foul by Hugo Duro (Real Madrid).
Post update
Luis Pérez (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Hand ball by Fabián Orellana (Real Valladolid).
Post update
Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Kenan Kodro (Real Valladolid).
Post update
Offside, Real Valladolid. Óscar Plano tries a through ball, but Fabián Orellana is caught offside.
Post update
Isco (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Jota (Real Valladolid).
Post update
Foul by Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid).
Post update
Luis Pérez (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Óscar Plano (Real Valladolid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Óscar Plano (Real Valladolid).
Substitution
Substitution, Real Valladolid. Óscar Plano replaces Kike Pérez.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Valladolid. Fede San Emeterio replaces Rubén Alcaraz.
Post update
Offside, Real Madrid. Isco tries a through ball, but Lucas Vázquez is caught offside.
Booking
Sergio Arribas (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Sergio Arribas (Real Madrid).
