Eintracht Frankfurt2Bayern MunichBayern Munich1

Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 Bayern Munich: Hansi Flick's side fall to defeat in Frankfurt

Eintracht have scored two or more goals in their last 11 Bundesliga matches, equalling their club record from 1977.

Bayern Munich missed the chance to go eight points clear at the top of the Bundesliga as they lost 2-1 at Eintracht Frankfurt.

Daichi Kamada and Amin Younes gave the hosts a two-goal lead at the break.

Robert Lewandowski tapped in his 26th league goal this term from Leroy Sane's cross to renew hope, but Hansi Flick's side were unable to find an equaliser.

Julian Nagelsmann's RB Leipzig can cut the lead to two points if they win Sunday's game in hand at Hertha Berlin.

The result marks another memorable victory for Eintracht over the 30-time German champions, with last term's 5-1 victory in Frankfurt being the prelude to the departure of Niko Kovac as Bayern boss and Flick taking over.

The result also extends their run to nine wins in their last 10 league matches as they stay fourth in the table.

While Flick led Bayern to victory in the Fifa Club World Cup, his side have underwhelmed since returning to domestic duties and repeated the lax start that contributed to their 3-3 draw against struggling Arminia.

Despite Lewandowksi edging closer to Gerd Muller's 49-year-old record of 40 top-flight goals in Germany, this time Bayern were made to pay for their flat opening.

Line-ups

Frankfurt

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Trapp
  • 35Silva Melo
  • 13Hinteregger
  • 2NdickaBooked at 90mins
  • 18Touré
  • 20Hasebe
  • 17RodeBooked at 56minsSubstituted forIlsankerat 68'minutes
  • 10Kostic
  • 15KamadaSubstituted forZuberat 90+3'minutes
  • 32YounesSubstituted forBarkokat 74'minutes
  • 9JovicSubstituted forAcheat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Ilsanker
  • 7Hrustic
  • 11Zuber
  • 21Ache
  • 22Chandler
  • 23Schubert
  • 27Barkok
  • 30Willems
  • 40Bördner

Bayern Munich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Neuer
  • 4Süle
  • 17Boateng
  • 27Alaba
  • 19Davies
  • 6Kimmich
  • 22RocaSubstituted forGoretzkaat 45'minutes
  • 10SanéSubstituted forMartínez Aguinagaat 90'minutes
  • 13Choupo-MotingSubstituted forMusialaat 82'minutes
  • 29ComanSubstituted forHernándezat 82'minutes
  • 9Lewandowski

Substitutes

  • 8Martínez Aguinaga
  • 18Goretzka
  • 20Sarr
  • 21Hernández
  • 28Oliveira Dantas
  • 39Hoffmann
  • 42Musiala
  • 47Sieb
Referee:
Sascha Stegemann

Match Stats

Home TeamFrankfurtAway TeamBayern Munich
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home13
Away22
Shots on Target
Home5
Away6
Corners
Home6
Away10
Fouls
Home12
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Eintracht Frankfurt 2, FC Bayern München 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Eintracht Frankfurt 2, FC Bayern München 1.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Eintracht Frankfurt. Steven Zuber replaces Daichi Kamada.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Javi Martínez (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich following a set piece situation.

  5. Booking

    Obite Evan Ndicka (Eintracht Frankfurt) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Obite Evan Ndicka (Eintracht Frankfurt).

  8. Post update

    Corner, Eintracht Frankfurt. Conceded by Lucas Hernández.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Filip Kostic (Eintracht Frankfurt) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Daichi Kamada.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Javi Martínez replaces Leroy Sané.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Lucas Hernández.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jamal Musiala.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.

  14. Post update

    Niklas Süle (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Ragnar Ache (Eintracht Frankfurt).

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Niklas Süle (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Leon Goretzka.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Jamal Musiala replaces Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Lucas Hernández replaces Kingsley Coman.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Jérôme Boateng (FC Bayern München).

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jérôme Boateng (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right following a corner.

