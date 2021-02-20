German Bundesliga
SchalkeFC Schalke 040B DortmundBorussia Dortmund4

FC Schalke 04 0-4 Borussia Dortmund: Jadon Sancho and Erling Braut Haaland score in emphatic derby victory

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Jadon Sancho scores
Jadon Sancho is the youngest player ever to reach 35 Bundesliga goals - aged 20 years, 10 months and 26 days

Jadon Sancho and Erling Braut Haaland both scored as Borussia Dortmund claimed an emphatic derby win at Bundesliga strugglers Schalke.

The result marks a return to form for Dortmund, who had won just one of their previous six matches in the German top flight.

England winger Sancho opened the scoring and Haaland doubled the visitors' lead before half-time.

Raphael Guerreiro and Haaland rounded off the scoring after the break.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Schalke

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1FährmannSubstituted forLangerat 32'minutes
  • 31Becker
  • 33Thiaw
  • 24Oczipka
  • 20KolasinacBooked at 66mins
  • 8Serdar
  • 17Stambouli
  • 16BoujellabSubstituted forSchöpfat 45'minutes
  • 13de Asevedo FurtadoSubstituted forMascarellat 45'minutes
  • 43HoppeBooked at 14minsSubstituted forRamanat 66'minutes
  • 25Harit

Substitutes

  • 3Mendyl
  • 6Mascarell
  • 9Raman
  • 10Bentaleb
  • 28Schöpf
  • 30Mustafi
  • 34Langer
  • 37Mercan
  • 40Bozdogan

B Dortmund

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 35Hitz
  • 2MoreySubstituted forMeunierat 83'minutes
  • 23Can
  • 15Hummels
  • 13Guerreiro
  • 6DelaneySubstituted forMoukokoat 83'minutes
  • 8DahoudBooked at 64minsSubstituted forReynaat 80'minutes
  • 7Sancho
  • 11ReusSubstituted forCarvalhoat 80'minutes
  • 19BrandtSubstituted forBellinghamat 61'minutesBooked at 63mins
  • 9Haaland

Substitutes

  • 14Schulz
  • 18Moukoko
  • 20Carvalho
  • 22Bellingham
  • 24Meunier
  • 25Unbehaun
  • 27Tigges
  • 30Passlack
  • 32Reyna
Referee:
Daniel Siebert

Match Stats

Home TeamSchalkeAway TeamB Dortmund
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home13
Away10
Shots on Target
Home2
Away6
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home9
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, FC Schalke 04 0, Borussia Dortmund 4.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, FC Schalke 04 0, Borussia Dortmund 4.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Sead Kolasinac.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Reinier (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  5. Post update

    Hand ball by Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund).

  6. Post update

    Foul by Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund).

  7. Post update

    Amine Harit (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Suat Serdar (FC Schalke 04).

  10. Post update

    Youssoufa Moukoko (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Benito Raman (FC Schalke 04).

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Youssoufa Moukoko replaces Thomas Delaney.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Thomas Meunier replaces Mateu Morey.

  14. Post update

    Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Omar Mascarell (FC Schalke 04).

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Reinier replaces Marco Reus.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Giovanni Reyna replaces Mahmoud Dahoud.

  18. Goal!

    Goal! FC Schalke 04 0, Borussia Dortmund 4. Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jude Bellingham.

  19. Post update

    Thomas Delaney (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Suat Serdar (FC Schalke 04).

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 20th February 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich22154362313149
2RB Leipzig21135337181944
3Wolfsburg22119235191642
4Frankfurt22119245301542
5B Leverkusen21106539231636
6B Dortmund22113845311436
7Union Berlin2289535251033
8B Mgladbach228953833533
9Freiburg228773534131
10Stuttgart227873935429
11Werder Bremen205872427-323
12Hoffenheim2165103239-723
13Augsburg2164112134-1322
14Köln2256112036-1621
15Hertha Berlin2146112637-1118
16Arminia Bielefeld2153131838-2018
17Mainz2245132343-2017
18Schalke2216151556-419
View full German Bundesliga table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport