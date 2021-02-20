Last updated on .From the section Blackburn

Sam Gallagher has scored four goals in 26 league appearances this season

Blackburn Rovers forward Sam Gallagher has been taken to hospital with a potential punctured lung following the Championship loss at Nottingham Forest.

The 25-year-old was coughing up blood at half-time in the game at the City Ground, according to boss Tony Mowbray.

"He fell flat on his back. It wasn't nice to see. The doctor got involved and he was taken to hospital awaiting an X-ray," Mowbray added.

Rovers are 12th in the table after a fourth successive league defeat.