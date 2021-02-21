Conor Sellars (left) and Mark Trueman began coaching at Bradford City in 2018-19, taking charge of their Under-18s side

Bradford City have appointed interim bosses Mark Trueman and Conor Sellars as joint managers of the club until the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

The pair initially took charge on a temporary basis in December after former boss Stuart McCall was sacked.

They were appointed interim bosses later that month, having won three and drawn one of their first four games.

"Myself and Conor are delighted, first and foremost, to have been given this opportunity," said 34-year-old Trueman.

"The players have taken to us really well. We have been pleased by how everyone is gelling and are looking forward to keeping that going."

Sellars, 29, added: "Me and Mark have worked incredibly hard so far and have been given a brilliant opportunity by the club, which we are very excited about.

"When we first came in, we were confident in our ability to express our coaching methods. Thankfully, the job we have done so far has been deemed good enough to warrant the permanent appointment."

Before Trueman and Sellars' initial appointment, Bradford had been in a poor run of form, with the Bantams losing six games in a row in the lead-up to McCall's sacking.

Their 3-1 defeat at Oldham on 12 December left them 22nd in League Two, but Trueman and Sellars have since overseen a huge turnaround.

The club have lost just once since they took temporary charge and have taken 24 points from 11 matches, moving them up to 13th in the table and seven points off the play-off places.