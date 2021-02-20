Stephen Cleeve says King's Lynn would need to take on a loan of £500,000 to finish the season

King's Lynn Town owner Stephen Cleeve says they need to "draw down the shutters" on their National League season at the end of the month due to a lack of government grants.

The Linnets were one of seven clubs to vote on Thursday to stop the season.

Dover have furloughed players and will not play without "appropriate funding" and Cleeve hopes the league will let them "sit out" the rest of the season.

"The position we're being put in is very difficult," he told BBC Norfolk.

"We just hope the right decisions can be made to give us a chance to actually do the right thing and sit out, as opposed to making the club borrow a huge amount of money which it can never possibly pay back."

King's Lynn - who are one point from safety having played fewer games than most of their rivals - were scheduled to play Dover on Saturday, with the game being postponed.

Dover have been charged by the National League for failing to fulfil fixtures but Cleeve believes it is "the right thing for them" and says his club "never would've started the season" had they known they would only be given the option of taking a loan.

On Thursday clubs in the National League North and South resolved to declare their respective campaigns null and void but 19 sides at that level want the season to continue, with National League North leaders Gloucester announcing notice of their intention to begin legal action.

"We have two home games coming up and from a personal perspective I'd like to win those two games so we're outside the bottom three - at least we could try to go out in a blaze of glory," Cleeve added.

"And then whatever happens we need to draw down the shutters at that point and ensure the club is there for future seasons."