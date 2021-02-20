Josh Murphy scored Cardiff's second goal in their 4-0 win over Preston on Saturday

Cardiff City manager Mick McCarthy has revealed how a tactical tweak - and a caring arm around the shoulder - have helped revitalise winger Josh Murphy.

A £12m signing from Norwich in 2018, Murphy had fallen out of favour under previous boss Neil Harris.

But since McCarthy's appointment last month, Murphy has scored twice and provided three assists as Cardiff have won five games in succession.

"I felt he needed a bit of loving to be quite honest," said McCarthy.

"I put my arm around him to start with. He was a £12m player, you don't become that and then something that's a bit-part player and can't play.

"I didn't start him in the first two or three games. I sat him down, I told him my reasons why. He was happy with that, I wasn't giving him any BS, I just told him exactly what I thought.

"He came on and had an impact as a sub.

"And also [I told him] to simplify his game. In that final third, then you're Josh Murphy, you are that fleet-footed, silky touch, beat players, create chances, goals.

"Middle third it's about not giving it away, being disciplined.

"And, do you know what? He has bought into every single thing me and TC [Terry Connor, assistant manager] have asked of him and tried to help him with.

"And I'm glad he's reaping the rewards, he's a lovely kid."

As well as offering Murphy his emotional support, McCarthy has also changed the 25-year-old's tactical role in the team.

Under previous managers Harris and Neil Warnock, Murphy was used as a traditional winger on either the right or left flank, encouraging him to take on defenders.

Warnock had some success with Murphy in the Premier League during the 2018-19 season but, following Cardiff's relegation to the Championship, the now Middlesbrough boss and later Harris appeared to lose faith in the former Norwich player.

Cardiff were languishing in 15th when McCarthy took over in January, with the Welsh club closer to the relegation places than the play-offs.

But after seven games unbeaten - including wins in their past five - the Bluebirds are now within three points of the top six.

Murphy has contributed to that recent success in a new role, positioned more centrally as a secondary striker behind target man Kieffer Moore.

Murphy still has the freedom to roam into wide areas when he attacks but, off the ball, he is more disciplined positionally as he tracks back to help his team-mates defensively.

"We are not playing with wingers - we are playing with wing-backs who are doing remarkably well," McCarthy said when explaining Murphy's switch.

"We are not playing with them and the temptation is to play 3-4-3, a big striker with Kieffer and two wider players, Harry [Wilson] and Josh, which we can adapt if we need to do that.

"But Harry has found his slot in behind, as a midfielder, and Josh, I just look at him and ask, 'Would I like to have played against him? Running at me and running in behind me? No, I wouldn't'.

"He's been allowed to run a bit freer as well, not just hugging that touchline. It's suited him for now, let's hope it continues to suit him. He's doing really well."