WycombeWycombe Wanderers12:00NorwichNorwich City
Venue: Adams Park, England

Wycombe Wanderers v Norwich City

Line-ups

Wycombe

Formation 4-3-3

  • 31Stockdale
  • 2Grimmer
  • 12Knight
  • 5Stewart
  • 27Obita
  • 7Wheeler
  • 4Gape
  • 33Mehmeti
  • 19McCleary
  • 9Ikpeazu
  • 23Onyedinma

Substitutes

  • 3Jacobson
  • 11Kashket
  • 17Horgan
  • 18Thompson
  • 20Akinfenwa
  • 25Samuel
  • 26McCarthy
  • 28Ofoborh
  • 32Anderson

Norwich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Krul
  • 2Aarons
  • 5Hanley
  • 34Gibson
  • 30Giannoulis
  • 20Skipp
  • 23McLean
  • 17Buendía
  • 8Vrancic
  • 25Hernández
  • 22Pukki

Substitutes

  • 6Zimmermann
  • 7Rupp
  • 9Hugill
  • 10Dowell
  • 11Placheta
  • 19Sørensen
  • 27Tettey
  • 35Idah
  • 50Barden
Referee:
Robert Jones

Match report to follow.

Sunday 28th February 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich32207545252067
2Brentford33189661352663
3Watford33179743241960
4Swansea31178639221759
5Reading33166114537854
6Bournemouth331410947321552
7Barnsley32156113836251
8Cardiff331481149351450
9Middlesbrough33138123835347
10Stoke331112103837145
11Bristol City33143163544-945
12Millwall3391683230243
13Preston33134163742-543
14Luton32118132737-1041
15Blackburn32117144638840
16Nottm Forest331010132832-440
17QPR311010113136-540
18Derby32108142533-838
19Huddersfield33106173850-1236
20Coventry33811143044-1435
21Birmingham33810152541-1634
22Rotherham3185183342-929
23Sheff Wed3297162338-1528
24Wycombe3158182351-2823
View full Championship table

