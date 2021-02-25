Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Tottenham's Son Heung-min is likely to start after being rested in midweek.

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham's Serge Aurier could feature after five games out but Giovani Lo Celso remains a few weeks away from a return after a hamstring injury.

The likes of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, who were rested for the midweek Europa League game, are set to return.

Burnley's Ashley Barnes is ruled out with a thigh injury but Robbie Brady could return.

Erik Pieters, Chris Wood and Dale Stephens are also in contention and will be given late fitness tests.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Both of these sides have been out of sorts recently, although Tottenham did get a good result in the Europa League on Wednesday.

It will be very interesting to see what Spurs boss Jose Mourinho does here because when he unleashed Gareth Bale off the bench last weekend, to join Harry Kane and Son Heung-min in attack in the second half, they created a lot of opportunities.

Will he revert to type here, or will he pick an extra attacking player because his side badly need a league win? I'm going to go for the latter.

I've never seen Burnley as easy to get at as they were against West Brom last week. They were lucky to hang on for a point against 10 men.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Tottenham have won on five of the last six occasions they have hosted Burnley in the league.

Burnley have won just two of their 13 Premier League matches against Tottenham (D3, L8).

Their last league victory at Spurs was back in 1974, although they did win there in the League Cup in 1983.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham have lost five of their past six league games.

Their only two victories in their last eight Premier League fixtures came against the current bottom two in the table: Sheffield United and West Brom.

Spurs have dropped points in seven of their 12 home league matches this campaign, as many times as during the entire 2019-20 season.

Harry Kane has been directly involved in 10 goals in nine Premier League appearances against Burnley, with seven goals and three assists.

Kane has provided an assist for nine of Son Heung-min's 13 Premier League goals this season - one more would set an outright Premier League record for most assists for a particular teammate.

