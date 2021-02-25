Chelsea v Manchester United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Scott McTominay remains a doubt for Manchester United. The in-form midfielder has scored three goals in his last five appearances

TEAM NEWS

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel has confirmed he has no fresh injury concerns.

The only absentee is centre-back Thiago Silva, who has returned to light training after a thigh strain.

Manchester United could be short of midfield options with Scott McTominay, Donny van de Beek and Daniel James all doubts, while Paul Pogba and Juan Mata have both been ruled out.

Edinson Cavani's ongoing ankle problem will be assessed.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Manchester United won convincingly enough in the end against Newcastle last weekend - but they had a wobble, like they do in most games.

United have been excellent on the road this season but you just know that Chelsea will make it difficult for them.

Prediction: 1-1

Lawro's full predictions v Dot Major from electro-pop band London Grammar

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Chelsea have won just two of the past 10 meetings in all competitions, drawing three times and losing five.

Manchester United have won on their last three away trips to Stamford Bridge in all competitions. They have never recorded four straight victories at Chelsea.

Chelsea have failed to score in three consecutive league meetings despite attempting 41 shots.

Chelsea

Chelsea are unbeaten in nine matches in all competitions, eight of them under new boss Thomas Tuchel.

The Blues are yet to score more than twice in any of their six league games under Tuchel. They scored three times or more in eight of 19 league fixtures under his predecessor Frank Lampard.

Chelsea have taken 17 points from their past eight league fixtures, the division's third-best total over that period.

They have claimed just one win in six games against fellow current top-seven clubs, drawing once and losing four times.

Only leaders Manchester City have conceded fewer goals than Chelsea's tally of 25.

Chelsea's six-goal league top scorer Tammy Abraham is yet to play more than 45 minutes in any league match since Tuchel became head coach.

The away team has won all four of the previous managerial meetings between Tuchel and his opposite number Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Manchester United