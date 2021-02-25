Leicester City v Arsenal

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Leicester's James Maddison could miss out after a hip problem flared up again

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal are monitoring Rob Holding, who missed the midweek win over Benfica due to concussion protocols.

Midfielder Thomas Partey could start after making his comeback from injury as a substitute in that match.

Leicester are set to be without James Maddison, who missed Thursday's Europa League defeat with the recurrence of a hip problem.

Kelechi Iheanacho, who was suspended for the European game, is available again.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Manchester City toyed with Arsenal last weekend and took it easy towards the end of their 1-0 win, which made the game look closer than it was.

Leicester, meanwhile, were impressive against Aston Villa. Their front three of James Maddison, Harvey Barnes and Jamie Vardy all looked really sharp, and I don't think the Gunners will be able to handle them.

Arsenal are stuck in mid-table and this game might show what they are missing from what it takes to get in the top four.

Leicester play on the front foot and they are solid, have plenty of attacking spark and take their chances - the days where you might say they rely on Vardy to score his trademark breakaway goals are long gone.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leicester have won three of the past four league meetings, including a 1-0 victory at the Emirates last October.

The Foxes could do the league double over Arsenal for the first time since 1973-74.

Arsenal have lost their last three Premier League away matches against Leicester, getting more red cards (two) than goals (one).

Leicester City

Leicester have won three of their past four league matches and have lost just one of the last 12.

Their record of W15, D4, L6 is exactly the same as they had at this stage last season.

Five of Leicester's six Premier League defeats this season have come at King Power Stadium.

Leicester have won six of their seven Premier League fixtures directly following a Europa League match this season.

Brendan Rodgers' side have won 12 of the 13 league matches in which they scored the opening goal in 2020-21.

The Foxes have been awarded 10 penalties (scoring eight of them) in this season's Premier League, two more than any other team going into this weekend. They have conceded just one, the fewest in the top flight.

Jamie Vardy has scored 11 goals in 12 Premier League appearances against Arsenal.

Arsenal