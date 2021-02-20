Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Dundee United
Rangers hope to beat English clubs to the signing of Oostende's Zambia international striker Fashion Sakala. (Sun)
Didier Lamkel Ze will bring a new dimension to Royal Antwerp's play as the Belgian side seek to overturn a 4-3 deficit away to Rangers in their Europa League tie on Thursday, says former Hearts midfielder Arnaud Djoum. (Record)
On-loan Amiens midfielder Bongani Zungu's hopes of a future at Rangers are in doubt after he was one of five players on the Ibrox club's books to breach Covid-19 rules. (Sun)
Celtic-bound Liam Shaw has been warned about his discipline by Sheffield Wednesday manager Neil Thompson after the midfielder was sent off against Birmingham on Saturday - his second red card this season. (Record)
Celtic boss Neil Lennon says managers in Scotland should be shown more respect. (Sun)
Lennon says Celtic's season "is not the unmitigated disaster that everyone makes it out to be". (Record)
Scottish Championship leaders Hearts only have themselves to blame after being held to a draw at home to Morton on Saturday, says manager Robbie Neilson. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Calum Butcher is expected to make his 100th Dundee United appearance against Rangers on Sunday and the midfielder says he owes a debt to Ibrox striker Jermain Defoe, his former Spurs team-mate. (Herald - subscription required)