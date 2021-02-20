Last updated on .From the section Bournemouth

Jonathan Woodgate suffered his first defeat since taking charge of Bournemouth at QPR on Saturday

Championship club Bournemouth have appointed Jonathan Woodgate as head coach until the end of the season.

The 41-year-old had been in caretaker charge of the Cherries since Jason Tindall was sacked on 3 February.

Former Middlesbrough boss Woodgate has won three of his five games in charge in all competitions.

"As we head into a crucial part of the season, stability and clarity is of paramount importance," chief executive Neill Blake told the club website. external-link

The Dorset club, who were relegated from the Premier League last season, are sixth in the Championship table, eight points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

Tindall took over from Eddie Howe in August on a three-year deal, but was dismissed following a five-match winless run in the league.

Bournemouth had placed CF Montreal boss Thierry Henry and former Huddersfield and Schalke manager David Wagner on their shortlist to replaced Tindall.

Woodgate, who left Boro last June following a year in charge, suffered his first defeat since taking charge of Bournemouth at QPR on Saturday.

Blake said the former Leeds and Real Madrid defender had taken on the role of caretaker at the Vitality Stadium "in difficult circumstances".

"The team's performances and results have improved under his stewardship, and even our defeat at Queens Park Rangers was a display which deserved a better result," Blake added.

"Having concluded an extensive search for a new manager, we believe Jonathan is the best candidate to lead the team for the final 15 [league] games of the season."

As well as their promotion hopes, the Cherries will also face south-coast rivals Southampton in the sixth round of the FA Cup on 20 March.