Spanish La Liga
BarcelonaBarcelona1CádizCádiz1

Barcelona 1-1 Cadiz: Cadiz hold Barca to a draw in milestone Messi game

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Cadiz celebrate against Barcelona
Cadiz, who beat Barcelona 2-1 earlier in the season, get a last-minute draw

Lionel Messi scored on his club-record 506th La Liga appearance but Barcelona could only bounce back from their Champions League defeat by Paris St-Germain with a draw against Cadiz.

Messi's first-half penalty after Pedri was felled was cancelled out by Alex Fernandez's last-minute penalty.

Cadiz's equaliser, from their only shot on goal, ended Barca's seven match-winning run in La Liga.

Barca can now be overtaken in third if Sevilla beat Osasuna on Monday.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Barcelona

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 2DestSubstituted forMinguezaat 80'minutes
  • 3Piqué
  • 15Lenglet
  • 18Alba
  • 21de Jong
  • 5BusquetsSubstituted forPjanicat 65'minutes
  • 16GonzálezSubstituted forMachado Trincãoat 74'minutes
  • 11DembéléSubstituted forPuigat 80'minutes
  • 10Messi
  • 7GriezmannSubstituted forBraithwaiteat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Pjanic
  • 9Braithwaite
  • 12Puig
  • 13Murara Neto
  • 17Machado Trincão
  • 19Fernandes Siqueira
  • 23Umtiti
  • 24Firpo
  • 26Peña
  • 28Mingueza

Cádiz

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Ledesma
  • 20Carcelén
  • 3Jiménez Jarque
  • 4López Gutiérrez
  • 22Espino
  • 5GarridoSubstituted forMartín-Bejarano Serranoat 58'minutesBooked at 85mins
  • 7Sánchez PonceSubstituted forAlejoat 62'minutesBooked at 82mins
  • 21Sobrino
  • 10PereaSubstituted forJonssonat 76'minutes
  • 25IzquierdoSubstituted forFernández Iglesiasat 59'minutes
  • 18NegredoSubstituted forLozanoat 59'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Jonsson
  • 6Martín-Bejarano Serrano
  • 8Fernández Iglesias
  • 9Lozano
  • 11Pombo
  • 12Saponjic
  • 13Gil
  • 14Alejo
  • 19Alcalá
  • 24Malbasic
  • 26Flere
  • 37Martín Valerón
Referee:
Juan Martínez Munuera

Match Stats

Home TeamBarcelonaAway TeamCádiz
Possession
Home81%
Away19%
Shots
Home20
Away3
Shots on Target
Home4
Away1
Corners
Home8
Away0
Fouls
Home13
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Barcelona 1, Cádiz 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Barcelona 1, Cádiz 1.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Barcelona. Óscar Mingueza tries a through ball, but Trincão is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Clément Lenglet (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Anthony Lozano (Cádiz).

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Martin Braithwaite (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Óscar Mingueza with a cross.

  7. Post update

    Riqui Puig (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Anthony Lozano (Cádiz).

  9. Post update

    Offside, Barcelona. Riqui Puig tries a through ball, but Gerard Piqué is caught offside.

  10. Post update

    Goal! Barcelona 1, Cádiz 1. Álex Fernández (Cádiz) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  11. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Clément Lenglet (Barcelona) after a foul in the penalty area.

  12. Post update

    Penalty Cádiz. Rubén Sobrino draws a foul in the penalty area.

  13. Post update

    Offside, Barcelona. Frenkie de Jong tries a through ball, but Martin Braithwaite is caught offside.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Gerard Piqué (Barcelona).

  15. Post update

    Anthony Lozano (Cádiz) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Booking

    José Mari (Cádiz) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Riqui Puig (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Óscar Mingueza.

  18. Post update

    Miralem Pjanic (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Rubén Sobrino (Cádiz).

  20. Booking

    Iván Alejo (Cádiz) is shown the yellow card.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 21st February 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid23174245162955
2Real Madrid24164442192352
3Barcelona23145450222847
4Sevilla22143532161645
5Real Sociedad24109537201739
6Real Betis24113103238-636
7Villarreal2381233224836
8Levante2471073433131
9Granada238692738-1130
10Celta Vigo247892936-729
11Ath Bilbao2284103226628
12Valencia246993032-227
13Osasuna2367102231-925
14Cádiz2467112140-1925
15Getafe2466121730-1324
16Alavés2458112034-1423
17Eibar2449111927-821
18Elche224992031-1121
19Real Valladolid2449112235-1321
20Huesca23210111833-1516
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport