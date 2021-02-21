Match ends, Milan 0, Inter Milan 3.
Lautaro Martinez's two goals helped Inter Milan to an impressive derby win against AC Milan as they opened up a four-point gap at the top of Serie A.
The striker's early header laid the platform for a confident Inter display.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic twice went close to equalising for Milan but the hosts were then caught out chasing the game.
A fine team move saw Martinez tap in his second then Romelu Lukaku finished another incisive counter attack with a low drive into the bottom corner.
While the normal raucous atmosphere that usually greets this fixture will have to wait until fans return to stadiums, supporters of both clubs lined the route to the ground, underlining the significance of the match.
This was the first time the sides had met while occupying the top two positions in Serie A since April 2011.
On that occasion AC Milan went on to win the Scudetto after a 3-0 win and having emulated that scoreline Antonio Conte will feel his Inter side are well placed to lift their first title since 2009-10.
It was an unhappy way for Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma to mark his 200th Serie A appearance.
The 21-year-old, who is the youngest player to reach the milestone, beat the previous record set by legendary keeper Gianluigi Buffon by more than two years.
While his opposite number Samir Handanovic made important stops to prevent both Ibrahimovic and Sandro Tonali from equalising as Milan poured forward after the break, Donnarumma stood no chance with any of the goals.
Champions Juventus are 11 points behind Inter, although they have two games in hand on Conte's side.
Line-ups
AC Milan
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 99Donnarumma
- 2Calabria
- 24KjaerBooked at 12mins
- 13Romagnoli
- 19Hernández
- 8TonaliSubstituted forMeitéat 67'minutes
- 79Kessié
- 56SaelemaekersBooked at 56minsSubstituted forda Conceição Leãoat 67'minutes
- 10Calhanoglu
- 12Rebic
- 11IbrahimovicSubstituted forCastillejo Azuagaat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Tatarusanu
- 5Dalot
- 7Castillejo Azuaga
- 15Hauge
- 17da Conceição Leão
- 18Meité
- 20Kalulu
- 21Díaz
- 23Tomori
- 33Krunic
- 46Gabbia
- 90Donnarumma
Inter Milan
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Handanovic
- 37Skriniar
- 6de Vrij
- 95Bastoni
- 2HakimiBooked at 22minsSubstituted forYoungat 83'minutes
- 23BarellaSubstituted forVidalat 86'minutes
- 77Brozovic
- 24EriksenSubstituted forGagliardiniat 78'minutes
- 14PerisicSubstituted forDarmianat 78'minutes
- 9Lukaku
- 10MartínezSubstituted forSánchezat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Gagliardini
- 7Sánchez
- 8Vecino
- 11Kolarov
- 13Ranocchia
- 15Young
- 22Vidal
- 27Padelli
- 33D'Ambrosio
- 36Darmian
- 97Radu
- 99Pinamonti
- Referee:
- Daniele Doveri
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away6
- Corners
- Home7
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Full Time
Second Half ends, Milan 0, Inter Milan 3.
Post update
Foul by Rafael Leão (Milan).
Post update
Roberto Gagliardini (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Corner, Milan. Conceded by Ashley Young.
Post update
Theo Hernández (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Arturo Vidal (Inter Milan).
Post update
Attempt saved. Soualiho Meité (Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Samu Castillejo.
Post update
Corner, Milan. Conceded by Samir Handanovic.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ante Rebic (Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Soualiho Meité.
Post update
Attempt missed. Samu Castillejo (Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Rafael Leão.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Arturo Vidal replaces Nicolò Barella because of an injury.
Post update
Hakan Calhanoglu (Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan).
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Ashley Young replaces Achraf Hakimi.
Post update
Attempt missed. Hakan Calhanoglu (Milan) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Ante Rebic.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Hakan Calhanoglu (Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ante Rebic.
Post update
Samu Castillejo (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Roberto Gagliardini (Inter Milan).
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Alexis Sánchez replaces Lautaro Martínez.
