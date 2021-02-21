Last updated on .From the section Aston Villa

Jack Grealish had started Aston Villa's previous 48 Premier League games

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish has been ruled out for around a month with a leg injury.

The playmaker, 25, was not included in the Villa squad for Sunday's Premier League game with Leicester.

It is the first league game England international Grealish has missed for Dean Smith's side in 15 months.

"He has had some discomfort in training this week," Smith told Sky Sports. "At the end of the week, we decided he wasn't right to play."

Pressed for how long he thought Grealish would be out for, Smith added: "We don't believe it's a long-term injury. We're just going to assess him as he goes.

"I've no idea [how long he'll be out for]. I'm hopeful. I'm always an optimist."

Grealish's injury is a blow for Aston Villa, who have four Premier League fixtures in March.

England are also in World Cup qualifying action that month with games against San Marino (Thursday, 25 March), Albania (Sunday, 28 March) and Poland (Wednesday, 31 March).