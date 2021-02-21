Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

West Ham 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur: Jose Mourinho says top-four finish looks difficult

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho says his side "have problems I cannot resolve myself" but does not believe Spurs are in crisis after losing for the fifth time in six league games at West Ham.

The 2-1 defeat leaves Tottenham in ninth place, nine points behind the fourth-placed Hammers.

Michail Antonio and Jesse Lingard scored for the hosts before Lucas Moura pulled one back.

"I wouldn't say crisis," said Mourinho when questioned about Spurs' form.

"I would say a bad, a really bad, run of results. That is obvious. We're losing too many matches."

Newspaper reports external-link on Sunday suggested Mourinho's job could be at risk if his team failed to win at London Stadium.

The two-time Champions League winner has been criticised by some Spurs fans for a perceived negative approach to games but, asked whether Tottenham's slump was related to his style of management, Mourinho replied: "No, not at all. Mine and my coaching staff's methods are second to nobody in the world.

"I think for a long, long time, we have problems in the team that I cannot resolve by myself as a coach."

The former Chelsea and Manchester United manager suggested winning the Europa League could be Tottenham's most likely route into next season's Champions League.

Thursday's 4-1 win over Austrian outfit Wolfsberger in Budapest leaves Mourinho's side in an excellent position to reach the last 16.

"In the Europa League we are alive," he said. "It's a window of opportunity that is open for us. Maybe we can also get to the Champions League through the Europa League."

'They could lose Kane and Son' - BBC Radio 5 Live pundits on Mourinho's future

Former Tottenham defender Alan Hutton: "The thing that is frustrating about watching Tottenham is they've brought in a manager to try and win things and earlier in the season when they were beating Man City and Arsenal but playing defensively, you thought 'oh we can deal with it, as long as we're winning'. They've got the attacking flair players to try and win games."

Former Manchester City & QPR defender Nedum Onuoha: "If Spurs ended up finishing where they are now but win the League Cup, is Mourinho their manager for next season?

"When you've not won a trophy since 2008 - for a club that size, that's such a long time. To do it this year you'll be beating Man City, who are probably the form team in Europe at this moment in time. Is that something to celebrate?"

Former Crystal Palace striker Clinton Morrison: "With that squad of players they should be doing better. If they finish ninth and win a cup I think they'll keep Mourinho for next season. But for me it's still a bad season. Considering the players they have it's really disappointing.

"I think Tottenham have to concentrate on the Europa League. That's a passage into the Champions League, because I can't see them making the top four this season. If you're not playing Champions League football, you're going to lose players like Kane and Son."