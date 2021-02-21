French Ligue 1
PSGParis Saint Germain0MonacoMonaco2

Paris St-Germain 0-2 Monaco: Pochettino loses second game as PSG boss

Monaco players celebrate
Defender Guillermo Maripan has scored five goals in Ligue 1 this season

Monaco condemned Mauricio Pochettino to his second defeat as Paris St-Germain head coach with a shock win at Parc des Princes in Ligue 1.

Sofiane Diop opened the scoring for the visitors in the sixth minute, heading home Ruben Aguilar's header back across goal from Kevin Volland's cross.

And Guillermo Maripan doubled the lead with a second-half side-footed finish after Ander Herrera failed to clear.

The hosts had just one shot on target as Monaco cantered to all three points.

In their first game since their impressive 4-1 win at Barcelona in the Champions League, PSG struggled to create clear-cut chances after Monaco's early opener.

Niko Kovac's side should have been 3-0 up on the hour mark as Volland headed wide when unmarked inside the six-yard box.

Despite dominating possession the champions tasted defeat for the fifth time in the league this season.

And the loss means they stay third, four points behind leaders Lille, who thrashed Lorient 4-1 on Sunday.

Kovac's Monaco are fourth, now just two points behind Pochettino's side.

Line-ups

PSG

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Navas
  • 24Florenzi
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 3KimpembeBooked at 50mins
  • 20Kurzawa
  • 21HerreraSubstituted forVerrattiat 55'minutes
  • 8ParedesBooked at 57minsSubstituted forDaniloat 73'minutes
  • 27GueyeBooked at 45minsSubstituted forRafinhaat 55'minutes
  • 18Kean
  • 9IcardiSubstituted forDraxlerat 73'minutes
  • 7MbappéBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 4Kehrer
  • 6Verratti
  • 12Rafinha
  • 15Danilo
  • 16Rico
  • 22Diallo
  • 23Draxler
  • 25Bakker
  • 34Simons

Monaco

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 40Lecomte
  • 20Disasi
  • 3Maripán
  • 32Badiashile
  • 26AguilarSubstituted forSidibéat 80'minutes
  • 8TchouameniBooked at 15mins
  • 22Fofana
  • 12Caio Henrique
  • 37DiopSubstituted forGolovinat 80'minutes
  • 31VollandSubstituted forBallo-Toureat 90'minutes
  • 9Ben YedderSubstituted forJoveticat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Ballo-Toure
  • 4Fàbregas
  • 10Jovetic
  • 17Golovin
  • 27Diatta
  • 29Sidibé
  • 30Mannone
  • 34Matsima
  • 36Matazo
Referee:
Ruddy Buquet

Match Stats

Home TeamPSGAway TeamMonaco
Possession
Home75%
Away25%
Shots
Home10
Away5
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away2
Fouls
Home12
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 0, Monaco 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 0, Monaco 2.

  3. Post update

    Rafinha (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Aleksandr Golovin (Monaco).

  5. Booking

    Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain).

  7. Post update

    Axel Disasi (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Monaco. Fode Ballo-Toure replaces Kevin Volland.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Layvin Kurzawa (Paris Saint Germain).

  10. Post update

    Aleksandr Golovin (Monaco) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Rafinha (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  13. Post update

    Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Aleksandr Golovin (Monaco).

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Danilo Pereira (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Marco Verratti.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain).

  17. Post update

    Stevan Jovetic (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Monaco. Aleksandr Golovin replaces Sofiane Diop.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Monaco. Djibril Sidibé replaces Ruben Aguilar.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Danilo Pereira (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Presnel Kimpembe with a headed pass following a corner.

