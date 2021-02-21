Joey Barton: Bristol Rovers set to appoint ex-Fleetwood boss as manager
Bristol Rovers are set to name former Fleetwood boss Joey Barton as their new manager, reports BBC Points West.
The ex-Manchester City, Newcastle United and Burnley midfielder, 38, left Fleetwood last month after three seasons with the League One club.
Barton guided the Lancashire side to the play-offs last season.
Rovers sacked manager Paul Tisdale on 10 February and are two points above the League One drop zone after a run of just one win in their last 10 games.
Head of recruitment Tommy Widdrington has since taken temporary charge, winning his first game against Portsmouth before a 2-0 defeat at Gillingham on Saturday left them 19th in the table.