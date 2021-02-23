Women's International Friendlies
EnglandEngland3N Ireland WomNorthern Ireland0

England v Northern Ireland

Last updated on .From the section Football

England

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameRoebuck
    Average rating

    5.50

  2. Squad number2Player nameBronze
    Average rating

    6.38

  3. Squad number5Player nameHoughton
    Average rating

    5.60

  4. Squad number6Player nameWilliamson
    Average rating

    7.11

  5. Squad number3Player nameGreenwood
    Average rating

    5.30

  6. Squad number8Player nameScott
    Average rating

    7.33

  7. Squad number4Player nameStanway
    Average rating

    5.71

  8. Squad number7Player nameDaly
    Average rating

    5.50

  9. Squad number10Player nameNobbs
    Average rating

    7.40

  10. Squad number11Player nameHemp
    Average rating

    5.71

  11. Squad number9Player nameWhite
    Average rating

    8.38

Substitutes

    No players have been substituted yet

Northern Ireland

Starting XI

  1. Squad number12Player nameFlaherty
    Average rating

    1.00

  2. Squad number13Player nameMagee
    Average rating

    1.00

  3. Squad number5Player nameNelson
    Average rating

    1.00

  4. Squad number4Player nameRobson
    Average rating

    1.00

  5. Squad number17Player nameHolloway
    Average rating

    1.00

  6. Squad number11Player nameWade
    Average rating

    1.00

  7. Squad number7Player nameMcCarron
    Average rating

    1.00

  8. Squad number16Player nameCaldwell
    Average rating

    1.00

  9. Squad number8Player nameCallaghan
    Average rating

    1.00

  10. Squad number10Player nameFurness
    Average rating

    1.00

  11. Squad number9Player nameMagill
    Average rating

    1.33

Substitutes

    No players have been substituted yet

Line-ups

England

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Roebuck
  • 2Bronze
  • 5Houghton
  • 6Williamson
  • 3Greenwood
  • 8Scott
  • 4Stanway
  • 7Daly
  • 10Nobbs
  • 11Hemp
  • 9White

Substitutes

  • 13MacIver
  • 14Toone
  • 15Wubben-Moy
  • 16Turner
  • 17Kelly
  • 18Mead
  • 19England
  • 20Salmon
  • 21Hampton

N Ireland Wom

Formation 4-4-2

  • 12Flaherty
  • 13Magee
  • 5Nelson
  • 4Robson
  • 17Holloway
  • 11Wade
  • 7McCarron
  • 16Caldwell
  • 8Callaghan
  • 10Furness
  • 9Magill

Substitutes

  • 2Burrows
  • 3McKenna
  • 6Hutton
  • 14Finnegan
  • 15Kelly
  • 18McDaniel
  • 19Wilson
  • 20Howe
  • 21Haughey
  • 22Watling
  • 23Harvey-Clifford

Match Stats

Home TeamEnglandAway TeamN Ireland Wom
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home15
Away0
Shots on Target
Home6
Away0
Corners
Home3
Away0
Fouls
Home4
Away3

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, England 3, Northern Ireland Women 0.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Alex Greenwood (England).

  3. Post update

    Julie Nelson (Northern Ireland Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ellen White (England) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lauren Hemp (England) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jordan Nobbs with a cross following a set piece situation.

  6. Post update

    Jill Scott (England) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Marissa Callaghan (Northern Ireland Women).

  8. Post update

    Corner, England. Conceded by Rebecca Holloway.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jordan Nobbs (England) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jill Scott.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Georgia Stanway (England) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jill Scott.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lucy Bronze (England) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  12. Goal!

    Goal! England 3, Northern Ireland Women 0. Lucy Bronze (England) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lauren Hemp.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Georgia Stanway (England).

  14. Post update

    Nadene Caldwell (Northern Ireland Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  15. Post update

    Lauren Hemp (England) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Julie Nelson (Northern Ireland Women).

  17. Goal!

    Goal! England 2, Northern Ireland Women 0. Ellen White (England) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lucy Bronze with a cross.

  18. Goal!

    Goal! England 1, Northern Ireland Women 0. Ellen White (England) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jill Scott (England) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Alex Greenwood with a cross following a corner.

  20. Post update

    Corner, England. Conceded by Sarah Robson.

