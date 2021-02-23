England v Northern Ireland

First Half ends, England 3, Northern Ireland Women 0.
How to play
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
England
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameRoebuckAverage rating
5.50
- Squad number2Player nameBronzeAverage rating
6.38
- Squad number5Player nameHoughtonAverage rating
5.60
- Squad number6Player nameWilliamsonAverage rating
7.11
- Squad number3Player nameGreenwoodAverage rating
5.30
- Squad number8Player nameScottAverage rating
7.33
- Squad number4Player nameStanwayAverage rating
5.71
- Squad number7Player nameDalyAverage rating
5.50
- Squad number10Player nameNobbsAverage rating
7.40
- Squad number11Player nameHempAverage rating
5.71
- Squad number9Player nameWhiteAverage rating
8.38
Substitutes
Avg
No players have been substituted yet
Northern Ireland
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number12Player nameFlahertyAverage rating
1.00
- Squad number13Player nameMageeAverage rating
1.00
- Squad number5Player nameNelsonAverage rating
1.00
- Squad number4Player nameRobsonAverage rating
1.00
- Squad number17Player nameHollowayAverage rating
1.00
- Squad number11Player nameWadeAverage rating
1.00
- Squad number7Player nameMcCarronAverage rating
1.00
- Squad number16Player nameCaldwellAverage rating
1.00
- Squad number8Player nameCallaghanAverage rating
1.00
- Squad number10Player nameFurnessAverage rating
1.00
- Squad number9Player nameMagillAverage rating
1.33
Substitutes
Avg
No players have been substituted yet
Line-ups
England
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Roebuck
- 2Bronze
- 5Houghton
- 6Williamson
- 3Greenwood
- 8Scott
- 4Stanway
- 7Daly
- 10Nobbs
- 11Hemp
- 9White
Substitutes
- 13MacIver
- 14Toone
- 15Wubben-Moy
- 16Turner
- 17Kelly
- 18Mead
- 19England
- 20Salmon
- 21Hampton
N Ireland Wom
Formation 4-4-2
- 12Flaherty
- 13Magee
- 5Nelson
- 4Robson
- 17Holloway
- 11Wade
- 7McCarron
- 16Caldwell
- 8Callaghan
- 10Furness
- 9Magill
Substitutes
- 2Burrows
- 3McKenna
- 6Hutton
- 14Finnegan
- 15Kelly
- 18McDaniel
- 19Wilson
- 20Howe
- 21Haughey
- 22Watling
- 23Harvey-Clifford
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away0
- Corners
- Home3
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away3
Live Text
Half Time
Post update
Foul by Alex Greenwood (England).
Post update
Julie Nelson (Northern Ireland Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ellen White (England) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt missed. Lauren Hemp (England) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jordan Nobbs with a cross following a set piece situation.
Post update
Jill Scott (England) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Marissa Callaghan (Northern Ireland Women).
Post update
Corner, England. Conceded by Rebecca Holloway.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jordan Nobbs (England) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jill Scott.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Georgia Stanway (England) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jill Scott.
Post update
Attempt missed. Lucy Bronze (England) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Goal!
Goal! England 3, Northern Ireland Women 0. Lucy Bronze (England) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lauren Hemp.
Post update
Foul by Georgia Stanway (England).
Post update
Nadene Caldwell (Northern Ireland Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Lauren Hemp (England) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Julie Nelson (Northern Ireland Women).
Goal!
Goal! England 2, Northern Ireland Women 0. Ellen White (England) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lucy Bronze with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! England 1, Northern Ireland Women 0. Ellen White (England) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jill Scott (England) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Alex Greenwood with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, England. Conceded by Sarah Robson.