Sam Gallagher was replaced by Bradley Dack at half-time during Blackburn's 1-0 defeat away at Nottingham Forest on Saturday

Blackburn Rovers forward Sam Gallagher has been ruled out for several weeks with a severely bruised lung.

The 25-year-old was taken to hospital with a suspected punctured lung following their Championship defeat by Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Saturday.

Rovers said external-link Gallagher's injury was not as bad as first feared, however.

The club said: "Rovers look forward to welcoming him back to action next month once he has made a full recovery."

Gallagher has scored four goals for Blackburn in 26 appearances for the club so far this season, with his most recent effort coming against Huddersfield on 29 December.

Meanwhile, Ryan Nyambe could be available for Wednesday's game against Watford after he limped off with a hamstring injury against Forest.

Saturday's defeat was Rovers' fourth in a row in the league and left them 12th in the Championship table.