Davy McDaid was a key player in Larne's surge to the top of the league before Christmas

Irish Premiership - Portadown v Larne Venue: Shamrock Park Date: Tuesday, 23 February Kick-off: 19:30 GMT

"People say that clubs such as Linfield have been there and done it, but for us that was not important."

Portadown won their first Irish League title in 1990. Thirty-one years later, they are still the last club to have lifted the Gibson Cup for the first time. The only team from outside Belfast to win the league during that time, too.

Philip Major was a mainstay of that Ports team, built almost from scratch by manager Ronnie McFall, who went on to make it back-to-back title triumphs the following season as well as finishing on top in 1996 and 2002.

Currently in second place, three points behind leaders Linfield having played a game more, Larne are aiming to match Portadown and win their first Irish Premiership title this season - and break the Belfast stranglehold on the Gibson Cup at the same time.

Major, now a regular BBC Radio Ulster pundit, was reflecting on his side's breakthrough title success ahead of his former club hosting Tiernan Lynch's men at Shamrock Park on Tuesday night.

And he is in no doubt what Larne need to do if they are to be successful.

"It was really challenging but what really determines how, or if, you achieve success is the mood inside your own dressing room," he said.

"It doesn't really matter what people outside are saying. We knew that what we needed to do was try to shut out any noise from elsewhere, switch off from everything else and concentrate on ourselves.

"We felt that we were going to win the title because we were good enough, so it didn't really matter what other people thought or what the pundits were saying."

'Like us, it is quality over quantity for Larne'

Fuad Sule is one of the players that Larne have introduced to the Irish League

With the whole dynamic and status of the club having been turned on its head by a major financial investment by businessman Kenny Bruce, Larne finished sixth in the table last season on their return to the top flight.

They started this campaign in superb form, going unbeaten until Christmas as they moved to the Premiership summit. They have struggled since the turn of the year, however, with Saturday's defeat by Cliftonville meaning they have won just twice in nine matches in 2021.

Major, who was at Solitude for the loss to the Reds, said he can see some similarities between Larne and the Portadown team he was a key part of.

"Although they have had a lot of investment, Larne's squad is quite small and that can help," he continued.

"The tightness of your squad can help with morale. With Larne it is quality rather than quantity, and that was the case with us. I think we probably only used about 15 or 16 players in that first year, which was unheard of.

"Recruitment was a big strength of Ronnie's - he was able to bring good players in and build a team - and that is something that Tiernan and his coaching staff have done well, especially with players such as Fuad Sule and Mark Randall, who had not played in the Irish League before.

"A further similarity is that, although they have invested a lot in their Academy, as yet they have not been producing players from their youth team who are establishing themselves in the first team. That was the same as us in the sense that Ronnie essentially had to sign a whole team."

'To win a title you need to be versatile'

Major (third from left) with members of the Portadown squad that won the title in 1990

Despite these similarities, Major feels that there is one key attribute that his Portadown team possessed that Larne are yet to acquire.

And it is for that reason that he does not think Larne will win the title this season, despite the fact that he believes they have enough talent at their disposal.

"They have a set way they want to play which is very much possession-based, whereas I think we were vey fluid and could change our style to suit the teams we were playing against," the former defender explained.

"A lot of the times with us it was more of a battle and we were strong enough to force our will on teams. To win the title you need to be versatile and be able to play in wet conditions when the ball is bouncing around. That is something Larne need to improve on."

Indeed, if the Gibson Cup is to end up in a trophy cabinet outside Belfast, Major believes it is more likely to be in the Coleraine Showgrounds than Inver Park.

"I think Coleraine have more of a chance of challenging Linfield for the title, largely because they are that bit more mature as a team. So many of those players have been there and played with each other for a long time.

"Larne have struggled to recover from disappointing results and, especially in this condensed season when the games are coming even more thick and fast than normal, that is something they need to work on."

Portadown are sitting second from bottom as they welcome Larne to Shamrock Park on Tuesday, with Matthew Tipton's men level on points with basement side Dungannon Swifts.

In Tuesday night's other Irish Premiership fixtures, leaders Linfield host Big Two rivals Glentoran at Windsor Park, Carrick Rangers are at home to Coleraine, Cliftonville play Ballymena United after that game was switched to Solitude and Glenavon travel to the Swifts.