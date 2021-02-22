Last updated on .From the section Bristol Rovers

Joey Barton was capped once by England and won 51 and lost 41 of his 128 games in charge at Fleetwood Town

Bristol Rovers have appointed Joey Barton as their new manager.

The 38-year-old has agreed a deal at the Memorial Stadium until 2023 and returns to management after leaving League One rivals Fleetwood last month.

The ex-Manchester City, Newcastle United and Burnley midfielder guided Fleetwood to the League One play-offs last season.

Rovers have won just one of their past 12 games in all competitions and are two points above the relegation places.

Head of recruitment Tommy Widdrington has been in temporary charge, winning his first game against Portsmouth before a 2-0 defeat at Gillingham on Saturday left them 19th in the table.

Barton is Rovers' third manager this season after succeeding Paul Tisdale, who was sacked earlier this month after less than three months in charge.

Tisdale himself replaced Ben Garner on 19 November after he was sacked following only three wins in the club's first 11 league games of the season.

Barton has brought in Clint Hill as assistant manager and Andy Mangan as first-team coach.

"Joey's experience in the game is matched by his passion for coaching and delivering results, which made him a standout candidate for the role," Bristol Rovers president Wael Al Qadi told the club website. external-link

"He's got a good knowledge of the league already thanks to his spell at Fleetwood and has shown his credentials at delivering results and getting the best out of the players he works with.

"We are confident that he will be able to continue the ongoing development of the younger players coming through the ranks at the club and, speaking to him, I know his ambitions align with what we want to achieve as a football club."

Barton's first managerial experience at Fleetwood saw him win 51 and lose 41 of his 128 games in charge after being appointed at the start of the 2018-19 season.

He led the Cod Army to an 11th-placed finish in his first campaign before finishing sixth on a points-per-game basis in a Covid-19 affected 2019-20 season and going on to lose 6-3 on aggregate to Wycombe in the play-off semi-finals.

Barton has been involved in a number of controversial incidents during his career, including joining Fleetwood a day after a ban for betting on matches ended in June 2018.

He is currently awaiting trial after an alleged clash with former Barnsley boss Daniel Stendel following a League One match at Oakwell in April 2019.

Barton has previously pleaded not guilty to a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and the proceedings are due to begin in June 2021.

'Barton's task is to keep club up'

Analysis - BBC Radio Bristol sports editor Richard Hoskin

Joey Barton is Bristol Rovers' third manager this season, and this appointment will divide opinion among the fanbase.

His immediate task is to keep the club in League One, they are currently only two points clear of the relegation zone. Only Northampton have scored fewer goals in League One this season.

I think it is safe to assume the club have had to compromise, in that he has been allowed to bring his own staff with him to the club.

But owner Wael Al Qadi will also want him to continue the "ongoing development of the younger players".