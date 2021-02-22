Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Brooke Chaplen played for England at Under-19, 20 and 23 levels

Reading striker Brooke Chaplen has signed a new contract at the Women's Super League club.

The 31-year-old former England youth international will stay at the Madejski Stadium until June 2022.

Chaplen has missed much of this season due to illness, but did score in the 1-1 draw with Tottenham in November.

The former Portsmouth, Chelsea and Everton player joined the Royals in 2017 from Sunderland and was the club's top scorer in her debut season.

"Brooke has had a huge impact at the club, and she has been truly missed on the pitch this season," said manager Kelly Chambers.

"Brooke is a player that has a clear understanding of the way we play and that has shown in her previous season records.

"It's been an extremely frustrating season for Brooke, but she is working really hard to return and is doing really well, I can't wait to have her back."