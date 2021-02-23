Last updated on .From the section Welsh Premier League

Cymru Premier title holders Connah's Quay face former champions The New Saints in December 2020

The Cymru Premier and Welsh Premier Women's League are set to resume after having their elite status reinstated with immediate effect.

Wales' domestic leagues have been mothballed since 22 December.

While the top divisions are now set to resume, the second-tier men's Cymru North and South leagues have not had their elite status reinstated.

Elite status is given by the National Sports Group (NSG), which includes the Welsh Government and Sport Wales.

A Football Association of Wales (FAW) statement read: "At this current time, and taking into account the continuing public health crisis, JD Cymru North and JD Cymru South have not had their elite status reinstated by the NSG whilst the country remains at Alert Level 4.

"As a consequence, with the exemption of those clubs with professionals who cannot carry out their work from home, Tier 2 clubs are not permitted to return until the country either enters Alert Level 3 or the NSG grant elite status to the leagues; whichever comes first.

"The NSG includes representation from Sport Wales, Welsh Sports Association, Welsh Government and Commonwealth Games Wales to consider the elite status designation.

"Confirmation of the rescheduled fixtures for the JD Cymru Premier and the Orchard Welsh Premier Women's League will be announced in due course on CymruFootball.Wales external-link .

"The FAW continues to encourage that everyone follows the Welsh Government guidelines to limit the spread of Covid-19."

Although the Cymru Premier does have some professional sides, the decision was taken in December to put a hold on all fixtures with the league saying it "fully takes into account the current public health crisis".

The Cymru Premier is split into two phases, with the league split after phase one. Last year's title and relegation were decided on a points-per-game basis after football's suspension in March, with Connah's Quay Nomads declared winners.

Former champions The New Saints currently lead the table having played 17 of their 22 phase one fixtures.

Cardiff Met lead the Welsh Women's Premier League after five games played.

The two second-tier leagues had been due to restart in January before the latest lockdown having not begun their campaigns, while only some of the first round fixtures of the Nathaniel MG Cup have been completed.