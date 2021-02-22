Last updated on .From the section Scottish

The Scottish FA's head of referees did not factor in the differences between Uefa and Scottish government protocols after an assistant officiated at a game when he should have been isolating.

Graeme Stewart, along with David Roome and Bobby Madden, oversaw Panathinaikos v Olympiakos in Greece last weekend.

Roome tested positive for Covid-19 but Stewart and Madden returned negatives.

Crawford Allan appointed Stewart to Saturday's game between Hibernian and Hamilton, which Hibs won 2-0.

The SFA are investigating and apologised to Hibs and Hamilton the day after Saturday's match. Madden was withdrawn from Ross County's win over Celtic on Sunday evening.

Allan was made aware of the positive test for Stewart on Wednesday and made the decision to appoint the assistant referee to the game at Easter Road given that all Uefa protocols had been adhered to.

However, he did not factor in the differences between Uefa and Scottish government protocols in relation to close contact identification.

