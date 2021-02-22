Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Manchester United winger Leah Galton could miss the rest of the season after damaging her ankle ligaments.

United confirmed the 26-year-old would work with the club's medical team "over the next couple of months".

Galton, who has scored six goals in 18 games for United this season, was injured in the recent 3-0 derby defeat by Manchester City.

She signed a new three-year deal earlier this month, having joined in 2018 after a spell with Bayern Munich.

The season is due to end on 9 May.