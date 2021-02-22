Last updated on .From the section Irish

Will Patching joins Derry City initially on loan from Dundalk

Derry City have signed midfielder Will Patching on an initial loan deal from Dundalk, with Will Fitzgerald and Marc Walsh agreeing 12-month contracts.

Patching, 22, came through the Manchester City youth academy, before joining Notts County, and was capped by England at Under-16, 17 and 18 level.

Attacking midfielder Fitzgerald, 21, was part of Stephen Kenny's Republic of Ireland Under-21 squad last year.

He has racked up 50 League of Ireland appearances at Limerick and Waterford.

Patching signed for Dundalk at the end of 2019 and made nine appearances in a stop-start summer.

'Energy and pace to burn'

Also arriving at the Brandywell is 19-year-old winger Walsh, the Donegal player also penning a 12-month deal with the club.

"I know Marc through the Republic of Ireland underage set-up and know what a talent he is," said Derry City manager Declan Devine.

"He attracted the attention of Bournemouth while at Swansea but unfortunately he picked up an injury while on trial.

"The lad has energy and pace to burn. He can be a huge threat for us out wide and is the type of player who can excite the fans.

Patching has 'creativity in spades'

"We've been looking to add creativity to our midfield over the winter and Will [Patching] brings that in spades," observed Devine.

"He is a young lad with so much to offer and I'm delighted to bring him to Derry City.

"Will is here on loan from Dundalk until July with the option to become a permanent signing after that. His game time was limited last year because of competition for places."

"I want him to get back to enjoying his football and to being the dynamic player that he is and from what I've seen so far he will be a fantastic asset for this club."

Fitzgerald 'has settled in very quickly'

Candystripes boss Devine was equally enthusiastic about the acquisition of Fitzgerald.

"I'm not the first Derry City manager to try to bring Will to the Brandywell so I'm thrilled that we've got our man," he commented.

"Will has been fantastic in training and has settled in very quickly. He carries the ball out really well and is so composed with it at his feet. He will be a genuine goal threat for us."

"Will is an extremely hard worker and has real intensity to his game."

"He is a player that I have no doubt will really excite Derry City supporters and I'm looking forward to watching him drive us forward this season."

Meanwhile Devine has confirmed that goalkeeper Jack Lemoignan has signed his first professional contract with the League of Ireland club, the 20-year old agreeing a two-year contract.