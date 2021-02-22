Italian Serie A
JuventusJuventus0CrotoneCrotone0

Juventus v Crotone

Line-ups

Juventus

Formation 4-4-2

  • 77Buffon
  • 13Danilo
  • 28Demiral
  • 4de Ligt
  • 12Lobo Silva
  • 22Chiesa
  • 14McKennie
  • 30Bentancur
  • 8Ramsey
  • 44Kulusevski
  • 7Cristiano Ronaldo

Substitutes

  • 1Szczesny
  • 9Morata
  • 31Pinsoglio
  • 33Bernardeschi
  • 36Di Pardo
  • 37Dragusin
  • 38Frabotta
  • 41Fagioli
  • 51Peeters

Crotone

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Cordaz
  • 6Magallán
  • 5Golemic
  • 13Luperto
  • 32Lopes Pereira
  • 30Messias
  • 17Molina
  • 77Vulic
  • 69Reca
  • 54Di Carmine
  • 7Ounas

Substitutes

  • 8Cigarini
  • 11Dragus
  • 16Festa
  • 21Zanellato
  • 22Crespi
  • 24D'Aprile
  • 25Simy
  • 33Rispoli
  • 34Marrone
  • 44Petriccione
  • 95da Silva
  • 97Rivière
Referee:
Valerio Marini

Match Stats

Home TeamJuventusAway TeamCrotone
Possession
Home68%
Away32%
Shots
Home2
Away3
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Junior Messias (Crotone) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Milos Vulic.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Weston McKennie (Juventus).

  3. Post update

    Adam Ounas (Crotone) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Aaron Ramsey with a headed pass.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alex Sandro.

  6. Post update

    Hand ball by Samuel Di Carmine (Crotone).

  7. Post update

    Foul by Salvatore Molina (Crotone).

  8. Post update

    Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Offside, Crotone. Milos Vulic tries a through ball, but Adam Ounas is caught offside.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Arkadiusz Reca (Crotone) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Junior Messias with a cross.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sebastiano Luperto (Crotone) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Milos Vulic with a cross following a set piece situation.

  12. Post update

    Milos Vulic (Crotone) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus).

  14. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  15. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Monday 22nd February 2021

