Juventus v Crotone

Attempt missed. Junior Messias (Crotone) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Milos Vulic.
Line-ups
Juventus
Formation 4-4-2
- 77Buffon
- 13Danilo
- 28Demiral
- 4de Ligt
- 12Lobo Silva
- 22Chiesa
- 14McKennie
- 30Bentancur
- 8Ramsey
- 44Kulusevski
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 1Szczesny
- 9Morata
- 31Pinsoglio
- 33Bernardeschi
- 36Di Pardo
- 37Dragusin
- 38Frabotta
- 41Fagioli
- 51Peeters
Crotone
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Cordaz
- 6Magallán
- 5Golemic
- 13Luperto
- 32Lopes Pereira
- 30Messias
- 17Molina
- 77Vulic
- 69Reca
- 54Di Carmine
- 7Ounas
Substitutes
- 8Cigarini
- 11Dragus
- 16Festa
- 21Zanellato
- 22Crespi
- 24D'Aprile
- 25Simy
- 33Rispoli
- 34Marrone
- 44Petriccione
- 95da Silva
- 97Rivière
- Referee:
- Valerio Marini
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home68%
- Away32%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away2
Live Text
Foul by Weston McKennie (Juventus).
Adam Ounas (Crotone) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Aaron Ramsey with a headed pass.
Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alex Sandro.
Hand ball by Samuel Di Carmine (Crotone).
Foul by Salvatore Molina (Crotone).
Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Crotone. Milos Vulic tries a through ball, but Adam Ounas is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Arkadiusz Reca (Crotone) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Junior Messias with a cross.
Attempt missed. Sebastiano Luperto (Crotone) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Milos Vulic with a cross following a set piece situation.
Milos Vulic (Crotone) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.