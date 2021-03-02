League One
DoncasterDoncaster Rovers19:00PortsmouthPortsmouth
Venue: The Keepmoat Stadium, England

Doncaster Rovers v Portsmouth

Line-ups

Doncaster

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Jones
  • 2Halliday
  • 5Wright
  • 4Anderson
  • 3James
  • 14Smith
  • 15Bostock
  • 11Taylor
  • 26Coppinger
  • 20Sims
  • 7Bogle

Substitutes

  • 1Balcombe
  • 8Robertson
  • 9Okenabirhie
  • 10Lokilo
  • 17Richards
  • 24John
  • 27Greaves

Portsmouth

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1MacGillivray
  • 6Whatmough
  • 20Raggett
  • 15Nicolaisen
  • 37Mnoga
  • 4Naylor
  • 23White
  • 21Daniels
  • 19Harness
  • 10Harrison
  • 11Curtis

Substitutes

  • 3Brown
  • 7Williams
  • 9Marquis
  • 14Cannon
  • 16Byers
  • 22Ward
  • 26Hiwula-Mayifuila
Referee:
Ross Joyce

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterborough30194751262561
2Lincoln City30176747291857
3Hull321751052282456
4Portsmouth30157847281952
5Sunderland301312546262051
6Doncaster28154947361149
7Accrington2913884031947
8Ipswich29145103328547
9Charlton32138114644247
10Oxford Utd29136104436845
11MK Dons32129114641545
12Plymouth31129104349-645
13Crewe31128114139244
14Blackpool27134103326743
15Gillingham32125153943-441
16Fleetwood31910123429537
17Shrewsbury2891093233-137
18Swindon3194183857-1931
19Bristol Rovers3086163049-1930
20Rochdale31610154157-1628
21Burton2977153655-1928
22Wimbledon2977153053-2328
23Wigan3276193260-2827
24Northampton3168172449-2526
