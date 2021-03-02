Doncaster Rovers v Portsmouth

DoncasterDoncaster Rovers19:00PortsmouthPortsmouth
Line-ups
Doncaster
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 13Jones
- 2Halliday
- 5Wright
- 4Anderson
- 3James
- 14Smith
- 15Bostock
- 11Taylor
- 26Coppinger
- 20Sims
- 7Bogle
Substitutes
- 1Balcombe
- 8Robertson
- 9Okenabirhie
- 10Lokilo
- 17Richards
- 24John
- 27Greaves
Portsmouth
Formation 3-4-3
- 1MacGillivray
- 6Whatmough
- 20Raggett
- 15Nicolaisen
- 37Mnoga
- 4Naylor
- 23White
- 21Daniels
- 19Harness
- 10Harrison
- 11Curtis
Substitutes
- 3Brown
- 7Williams
- 9Marquis
- 14Cannon
- 16Byers
- 22Ward
- 26Hiwula-Mayifuila
- Referee:
- Ross Joyce
Match report to follow.