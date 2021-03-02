League One
SunderlandSunderland19:00SwindonSwindon Town
Venue: Stadium of Light

Sunderland v Swindon Town

Last updated on .From the section League One

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterborough30194751262561
2Lincoln City30176747291857
3Hull321751052282456
4Portsmouth30157847281952
5Sunderland301312546262051
6Doncaster28154947361149
7Accrington2913884031947
8Ipswich29145103328547
9Oxford Utd29136104436845
10Plymouth31129104349-645
11Crewe31128114139244
12Charlton31128114544144
13Blackpool27134103326743
14MK Dons31119114541442
15Gillingham31125143942-341
16Fleetwood31910123429537
17Shrewsbury2891093233-137
18Swindon3194183857-1931
19Bristol Rovers3086163049-1930
20Rochdale31610154157-1628
21Burton2977153655-1928
22Wimbledon2977153053-2328
23Wigan3176183259-2727
24Northampton3168172449-2526
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC