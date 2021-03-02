Cambridge United v Scunthorpe United

CambridgeCambridge United19:00ScunthorpeScunthorpe United
Line-ups
Cambridge
Formation 4-4-2
- 25Burton
- 2Knoyle
- 5Taylor
- 6Drysdale
- 11Dunk
- 18Tracey
- 19May
- 8O'Neil
- 3Iredale
- 10Mullin
- 20Ironside
Substitutes
- 7Hannant
- 13McKenzie-Lyle
- 15Okedina
- 16Alese
- 17Davies
- 27Worman
- 44Boateng
Scunthorpe
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 33Howard
- 2Clarke
- 5McGahey
- 4Bedeau
- 12Brown
- 8Gilliead
- 23Karacan
- 22Beestin
- 14Green
- 11Eisa
- 10van Veen
Substitutes
- 1Watson
- 15Hippolyte
- 18Hallam
- 20Spence
- 25Rowe
- 38O'Malley
- 45McAtee
- Referee:
- Craig Hicks
Match report to follow.