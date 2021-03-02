League Two
CambridgeCambridge United19:00ScunthorpeScunthorpe United
Venue: Abbey Stadium, England

Cambridge United v Scunthorpe United

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Cambridge

Formation 4-4-2

  • 25Burton
  • 2Knoyle
  • 5Taylor
  • 6Drysdale
  • 11Dunk
  • 18Tracey
  • 19May
  • 8O'Neil
  • 3Iredale
  • 10Mullin
  • 20Ironside

Substitutes

  • 7Hannant
  • 13McKenzie-Lyle
  • 15Okedina
  • 16Alese
  • 17Davies
  • 27Worman
  • 44Boateng

Scunthorpe

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 33Howard
  • 2Clarke
  • 5McGahey
  • 4Bedeau
  • 12Brown
  • 8Gilliead
  • 23Karacan
  • 22Beestin
  • 14Green
  • 11Eisa
  • 10van Veen

Substitutes

  • 1Watson
  • 15Hippolyte
  • 18Hallam
  • 20Spence
  • 25Rowe
  • 38O'Malley
  • 45McAtee
Referee:
Craig Hicks

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cambridge32167948291955
2Forest Green30159643291454
3Cheltenham30158740261453
4Tranmere3015694337651
5Morecambe31147104142-149
6Newport3013983831748
7Bolton31138103940-147
8Exeter291210751371446
9Salford301210839251446
10Carlisle27134103830843
11Bradford29127103432243
12Harrogate31126133537-242
13Crawley29118104037341
14Leyton Orient30116133634239
15Oldham30115144954-538
16Mansfield3081393840-237
17Walsall3081393640-437
18Stevenage32714112431-735
19Scunthorpe29112163139-835
20Port Vale3197154145-434
21Colchester30712113142-1133
22Southend3177172146-2528
23Barrow2968153340-726
24Grimsby2966172248-2624
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC